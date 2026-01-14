Details About Matthew Gray Gubler And Kat Dennings' Relationship Revealed
Two of Hollywood's quirkiest personalities were once discreetly the hottest couple in the industry, with few knowing about their romance. Kat Dennings and Matthew Gray Gubler were a match made in heaven. Gubler's nerdy genius character, Dr. Spencer Reid, on "Criminal Minds," would have totally fallen for Denning's snarky protagonist, Max Black, on "2 Broke Girls," had they been in the same CBS universe. Fortunately, the actors found each other in real life, and although their relationship was brief, their friendship is still swoon-worthy.
In an interview with Glamour, Gubler — who was rumored to have once dated Taylor Swift — admitted that he isn't the type to date casually, so when he is in a relationship, it's serious. Thus, when Gubler met Dennings around the time he started on "Criminal Minds," we can only imagine how the early days of their romance played out. The pair went out for much of 2007. Roughly a month into their relationship, Gubler had no problem identifying Dennings as his girlfriend; he told TV Guide that the "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist" star was his "romantic interest." But after several months of dating, the couple decided to call it quits on account of Gubler's demanding "Criminal Minds" schedule, per FandomWire. However, Dennings and Gubler never lost touch.
Their breakup didn't stop on-screen romance
Regardless of their breakup, Matthew Gray Gubler and Kat Dennings knew they had undeniable chemistry. In a 2015 interview with Shockya, Gubler said, "It's very rare to find weirdos who are like yourself, so when you find them, you keep them close." Dennings attested to her own oddball personality in an offbeat blog post, writing, "As you are undoubtedly aware from reading this endless omnibus of redonkulousness, I am kind of a weirdo." Thus, the pair couldn't allow their split to interfere with a perfect work collaboration.
Gubler and Dennings co-starred in the 2014 horror-comedy "Suburban Gothic," in which the former played an eccentrically dressed boomerang kid who moves back to his hometown and finds it haunted, while the latter played a local goth bartender who helps him exorcise the demons. On working with his ex-girlfriend, Gubler told Glamour, "To make a movie with people you're dialed in with in real life is the closest thing to being in a band with someone." The ex-couple also reunited on the comedy series "Dollface," in which Gubler played Wes, a love interest of Dennings' character, Jules.
Friendship is deeply important to Dennings and Gubler
Colleagues is just one layer of Kat Dennings and Matthew Gray Gubler's intricate relationship. The pair have seemingly remained good friends over the years, despite their romantic past. Gubler explained to Glamour that he only falls in love with people he genuinely wants to stay close to. "Those people are really rare, and you can't let them go," he said, adding, "Kat is marvelous. She's one of the funniest people I know and such a talented actress, a brilliant mind, a warm-hearted person, and I love her and her family."
Dennings has alluded to a similar stance on romances turned platonic. Though she hasn't extensively discussed her past romance with Gubler, Dennings told InStyle that friendships are often far more substantial in her life than romantic relationships. "Friends really can be forever," she said. "Sometimes romantic relationships just don't last, but friendships do."
Dennings has had an extensive relationship history throughout her time in the spotlight, but ultimately settled down with singer Andrew W.K., whom she married in 2023. As for Gubler, while he continues his journey in the spotlight, he seemingly hasn't found the one — even if he has thousands of fans expressing their love to him on social media.