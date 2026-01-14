Details About Matthew Gray Gubler And Kat Dennings' Relationship Revealed

Two of Hollywood's quirkiest personalities were once discreetly the hottest couple in the industry, with few knowing about their romance. Kat Dennings and Matthew Gray Gubler were a match made in heaven. Gubler's nerdy genius character, Dr. Spencer Reid, on "Criminal Minds," would have totally fallen for Denning's snarky protagonist, Max Black, on "2 Broke Girls," had they been in the same CBS universe. Fortunately, the actors found each other in real life, and although their relationship was brief, their friendship is still swoon-worthy.

In an interview with Glamour, Gubler — who was rumored to have once dated Taylor Swift — admitted that he isn't the type to date casually, so when he is in a relationship, it's serious. Thus, when Gubler met Dennings around the time he started on "Criminal Minds," we can only imagine how the early days of their romance played out. The pair went out for much of 2007. Roughly a month into their relationship, Gubler had no problem identifying Dennings as his girlfriend; he told TV Guide that the "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist" star was his "romantic interest." But after several months of dating, the couple decided to call it quits on account of Gubler's demanding "Criminal Minds" schedule, per FandomWire. However, Dennings and Gubler never lost touch.