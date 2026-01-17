How Erin Napier 'Fumbled' The Start Of Her Relationship With Husband Ben

Luckily, Erin Napier's initial aloofness didn't scare Ben Napier away. In an interview with People, Ben recalled the one instance that gave him hope that Erin really liked him back, despite her nonchalant attitude. While in the midst of a school-wide popularity contest, Ben was seeking his peers' votes to win when he asked his future wife to write his name down. "And she said, 'You know I voted for you,' in this, like, very flirty way ... and it felt like, not like the door was open, but like it was unlocked." With a little more confidence that he could woo her, Ben invited Erin to a club, where they both remembered sparks flying as they talked closely into each other's ears — it was also the night of Ben and Erin's first kiss. Suffice it to say, things worked out in the end, but would Erin have been better off revealing her true feelings at the outset of their meeting? Patrick Wanis doesn't think so.

"Timing matters just as much as truth," he told The List. "You can acknowledge a strong attraction internally while allowing the relationship to unfold externally in organic stages." Although Ben mused to People that he would have been happier if Erin had confessed that she was already planning a family with him, that admission might have been a little hasty for the talking stage. Wanis' advice? Stay in the moment. "Be real — but be paced," he said. "Let chemistry spark the connection, and let timing determine whether it can grow into something lasting."