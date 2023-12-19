What Really Made HGTV's Erin Napier Fall In Love With Ben

Erin and Ben Napier are definitely one of the cutest couples on HGTV. The lovable duo has been renovating homes in the Laurel, Mississippi area since 2016 when their hit show "Home Town" premiered on the network. Since then, their list of happy homeowners has grown alongside the Napiers' own family. Ben and Erin are actively raising two daughters, Helen and Mae, while continuing to work on "Home Town" as normal.

Fans know the love they share is palpable even through the screen. Ben is goofy, outgoing, and creative. The latter is a quality Erin shares as she envisions what outdated spaces could look like with a bit of new paint and decor. However, Erin also tends to be the yin to his yang, as she is more reserved and sensible than outright silly. As they say, opposites attract, and Erin has acknowledged that it's an amalgam of these special qualities that drew her to Ben.

Long before they graced our television screens, Ben and Erin fell in love on Jones College's campus, where they were both students. In an Instagram post, Erin gushed, "We met in the yearbook office. We were 19 and 21 and had no idea this is what our future would be like." But as it turns out, the HGTV star had her eye on Ben long before she interviewed him for the yearbook, confessing that she "loved him before [she] even knew him."