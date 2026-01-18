Tragic Details About Malcolm In The Middle's Bryan Cranston

One of the things that you might not know about Bryan Cranston is that he had a difficult childhood. He's talked about how he grew up poor, and that his parents weren't always there for him. Bryan wrote about his childhood in his book "A Life in Parts." His parents, Joseph "Joe" Cranston and Annalisa "Peggy" Sell, met in acting class, got married, and started a family near Hollywood. Joe attempted to make it as an actor, but despite scoring a few jobs, the family finances were rarely secure for very long. Joe ending up leaving the family when Bryan was just 11, and he cheated on Peggy. In response, Peggy turned to alcohol to cope as the couple divorced.

Bryan wasn't told why his father had left, and it would be years before Bryan saw his father again. Having his family fall apart clearly (and reasonably) had quite the impact on Bryan. On "The Howard Stern Show," Bryan said that he thought his father was having "a massive mid life crisis ... [and] alcohol and drug abuse." He also confirmed that his father did apologize to him before Joe's death in 2014. When cleaning out his house, Bryan said they found something that Joe had written, "the happiest day of my life is when my children forgave me for the worst period of my life."

As for why that challenging upbringing is a part of what he's grateful for, Bryan told The Telegraph: "when you go through an experience like that as a boy, you respect it more. So [now] I don't expect any special treatment, I'm just a working actor who's grateful."