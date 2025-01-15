Tragic Details About The Cast Of Malcolm In The Middle
This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
From 2000 until 2006, viewers tuned in to watch the dysfunctional family in "Malcolm in the Middle." The fourth wall-breaking sitcom remains a popular source of laughs nearly two decades on, with fans still rewatching the misadventures of Frankie Muniz's titular character, his three brothers, parents, and wacky friends.
It's been several years since the television series ended, leading many fans to wonder: Whatever happened to the cast of "Malcolm in the Middle"? While many of the actors went on to have somewhat successful careers, others faded into relative obscurity. What's more, almost all of the stars, as well as some of the supporting cast members, have endured unfortunate circumstances before the show, while filming, or after the beloved show wrapped.
From Muniz's devastating life events as a child star to Bryan Cranston's life-threatening experience on set and Erik Per Sullivan's strange disappearance from the limelight, there have been a number of tragic details surrounding the cast of this early aughts classic.
Bryan Cranston was a murder suspect in the '70s
Bryan Cranston is perhaps best known for playing Hal, the goofy and loveable patriarch of the family on "Malcolm in the Middle." His performance over the course of seven seasons earned him a handful of Emmy nominations. But what you might not know about Cranston is that before he got his big break, he had a brush with the law that was closer in theme to "Breaking Bad" than his family-friendly forerunner.
While appearing as a guest during a February 2024 episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast "Dinner's on Me," he revealed that he had been a murder suspect over 20 years before his role on "Malcolm in the Middle." Cranston explained that he and his brother Kyle had been traveling the country when they decided to stop in Florida to earn a little extra cash. The two found jobs at a restaurant where the "cantankerous" chef Peter Wong hated everyone who worked there — and the feeling was mutual.
"We'd all discuss, if one were to do away with Peter Wong ... how would one do it?" the actor shared, to which Ferguson jokingly responded, "You're in a kitchen, there's a million ways to kill someone in a kitchen." But little did the Cranston brothers know, once they went back on the road, a group of individuals unrelated to the restaurant actually went through with it, leading the brothers to become suspects in Wong's murder. "They put out an APB [all-points bulletin] on us to find us." Fortunately, the cops arrested the three culprits before the Cranston brothers could be pulled in for questioning.
Frankie Muniz's parents split over his fame
While Frankie Muniz did some acting here and there in the late '90s, he'd more or less exhausted his options while living in his home state of North Carolina. He and his mother Denise moved to Los Angeles in the hopes of the actor making it big as a child star, leaving his father and sister behind. During a January 2013 interview with Katie Couric, Denise explained the whirlwind that was her son's success: "We ended up not going back [to North Carolina] because they were like ... 'You can't leave, you can't leave, can you homeschool him?'"
While competing on the survival reality show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" in 2024, Muniz spoke candidly about the impact fame had on his life. And more pointedly, how his success tore his family apart. "'My mom and dad ended up getting a divorce during that time," he said, teary-eyed. "It just hit me right now that essentially, it was my career that separated our whole family." Muniz explained that even today, he's not as close with his family as he was before he landed "Malcolm in the Middle." As he said, "I haven't been really a full part of the family since I was 11, because that's when I left."
An on-set stunt nearly killed Bryan Cranston
Whether he was strapped to a moving bus or had 60,000 bees on him at one time, Bryan Cranston was brave enough to perform many of his own stunts while working on "Malcolm in the Middle." During a January 2024 episode of "The Graham Norton Show," the actor joked that the writers of the sitcom struggled to come up with a plot point that required a stunt Cranston wouldn't do. "I did a thing where my character was in a depression and he started painting and I was completely covered in blue paint," Cranston explained to the talk show host.
"You know, that's how the 'Goldfinger' young woman died," he added, referring to the myth of Bond girl Shirley Eaton's death. Cranston explained the dangerous nature of the scene, as "your body can't regulate the heat if you're covering up all your pores." At one point, the actor explained that the paint started to "shut down the circuits" and he had to be thrown into the shower by the crew. Fortunately, Cranston didn't suffer any major health issues and what resulted was an iconic "Malcolm in the Middle" episode.
Kyle Sullivan worked closely with a pedophile as a child
His face appeared in over a dozen shows between the '90s and noughties, but one of Kyle Sullivan's most recognized roles before he quit acting was as Dabney Hooper on "Malcolm in the Middle." While he was playing the titular character's best friend during the first few seasons, the child star was also a regular performer on Nickelodeon's "All That," run by Dan Schneider.
Unfortunately, as it was later revealed in the 2024 docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," many of the child actors who starred on the skit show worked closely with Brian Peck. In 2004, the dialogue coach went on to plead no contest for the molestation of "All That" star Drake Bell.
Sullivan spoke about his odd interactions with Peck in "Quiet on Set," of which there were many, as the coach often threw parties for the young cast members at his house. At one of these gatherings, Sullivan discovered a painting by the infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy amongst Peck's belongings. "Brian actually developed a pen pal relationship with John. He kept this pile of letters and photos from John Wayne Gacy in his nightstand next to his bed," Sullivan explained.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Jane Kaczmarek underwent a hip replacement
Jane Kaczmarek had been in the spotlight long before she played the overbearing and stern Lois on "Malcolm in the Middle," but it was during the series that she faced what was perhaps her toughest years yet. In 2002, the actor began experiencing pain in her left hip that became so severe, she would avoid going up stairs and walking long distances.
"I didn't want to accept that my physical symptoms, such as groin pain and trouble sleeping, were because of osteoarthritis in my hip," Kaczmarek told SheKnows in November 2011. She put off seeing a doctor for as long as she could, but the pain began to impact her work. "When I was taping 'Malcolm in the Middle' I even remember being on set and strategizing how I would move around, scoping out doorknobs and countertops to lean on."
Finally, Kaczmarek had her hip replaced in 2004 and, after going through physical therapy, felt as good as new. She described the surgery as "one of the best decisions [she] ever made," and when her right hip started showing similar symptoms, she didn't wait long to have it replaced as well.
Justin Berfield left acting behind
Like many child stars, Justin Berfield seemed to have burned out from acting shortly after rising to fame. Save for a brief cameo in a 2010 episode of "Sons of Tucson," the actor who played the troublesome Reese in "Malcolm in the Middle" ditched camera-facing work altogether once the sitcom ended. Instead, Berfield leaned into production where he started his own company, J2TV, and became a partner at Virgin Produced, Sir Richard Branson's production company.
In speaking with Patch in February 2011, Berfield spoke about the highlight in his career, which led to his decision to transition out of acting. "I realized that I had been on two shows that syndicated to over 100 episodes, and that I felt fulfilled as an actor." Between 2005 and 2022, the former child star was attached to 10 projects as a producer, including "An Invisible Sign" and "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules." While fans will undoubtedly miss Berfield's quick wit and teen angst from "Malcolm in the Middle," it's clear the producer still has more to offer the entertainment industry.
Jane Kaczmarek divorced her husband of 17 years
Since "Malcolm in the Middle" ended, longtime viewers may have wondered about whatever happened to Jane Kaczmarek. Although she went on to have a successful career with recurring roles in shows like "Us & Them," "Playing House," and "The Simpsons," her love life tragically took a turn. After nearly two decades of marriage, Kaczmarek and "The West Wing" actor Bradley Whitford divorced.
During their nearly 17-year relationship, the famous duo had three children together and seemed like the perfect match until they filed for divorce in 2009. "I had a marriage that I thought was the best marriage I'd ever seen, and you grow apart, I guess," Kaczmarek told the Boston Herald in October 2010, shortly after her divorce was finalized. She added that both her and Whitford's jobs contributed to the demise of their relationship, saying, "That kind of steady work isn't conducive to marriage." Whitford later remarried, but his former spouse has sadly yet to call another man "the one."
Erik Per Sullivan disappeared from the limelight
Like Jeff Cohen of "The Goonies" or Josh Saviano from "The Wonder Years," Erik Per Sullivan seems to have opted for a life away from show business. After starring as Dewey, the youngest and perhaps brightest brother on "Malcolm in the Middle" in over 150 episodes, the child star held a few more roles until he completely disappeared from the limelight in 2010. Per Sullivan has been spotted by fans only a handful of times since then, leading many to wonder what Dewey from "Malcolm in the Middle" looks like today, among other things.
Fortunately, the former actor seems to be doing well, at least according to his on-screen mother Jane Kaczmarek, with whom he's stayed in touch. During an April 2024 interview while attending the Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show, she gave fans an update on Per Sullivan. "He's well, he's very, very well," Kaczmarek shared. "He did 'Malcolm' for seven years, he started at 7 [years old], he ended at 14. He wasn't interested in acting, at all." She explained that Per Sullivan is attending a "very prestigious American university that he's asked us all to be quiet about" and that his focus has shifted to Victorian literature, rather than the spotlight.
Kenneth Mars died from pancreatic cancer
During Seasons 4 and 5 of "Malcolm in the Middle," the iconic actor and comedian Kenneth Mars portrayed Otto Mannkusser, the German owner of The Grotto and Francis' boss. Better known for his roles in Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" and "The Producers," as well as the projects he provided his voice to, like "The Little Mermaid" and "The Land Before Time," his minor character on the sitcom served as one of Mars' last recurring roles before his death in February 2011.
In speaking with Digitally Obsessed back in 2001, the comedian explained what it was like working in the field of comedy, outlining how it had always come naturally to him. "Either you know how to make something funny, or you don't," he explained. "Nobody can teach you a whole hell of a lot about it. It's just one of those things that somehow you got, or you don't got." Mars was 75 years old when he died at his home from pancreatic cancer in 2011, and the legendary actor was survived by his two daughters and six grandchildren.
Frankie Muniz dealt with memory loss and mini-strokes
Although Frankie Muniz didn't entirely walk away from his acting career after "Malcolm in the Middle" like his co-stars Erik Per Sullivan and Justin Berfield, he did put it on hold when he decided to venture into professional racing. In 2004, after participating in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, Muniz signed with Jensen Motorsport as a race car driver. Since then, the actor has been a part of several races, and in October 2024, he announced that he would be joining NASCAR full-time.
Unfortunately, his love for the dangerous sport has left some fans worried about Muniz, as he's faced some frightening health issues following a serious car crash in 2009. During an interview with People in October 2017, the actor revealed that he's experienced memory loss over the years, saying, "I don't really have memories of being on ['Malcolm in the Middle']." Muniz said he isn't sure whether his accident has contributed to this, adding, "Over the past 10 years, my mom will bring up things like trips we went on or big events and they are new stories to me."
In addition to having a hard time recalling some of the most pivotal moments of his young career, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star has also experienced "nine concussions and ... a fair amount of mini-strokes." The first of these transient ischemic attacks occurred in 2012, and Muniz estimated at the time that he'd had approximately 15 of them since.
Craig Lamar Traylor became isolated after joining a spiritual group
Sadly, Craig Lamar Traylor's filmography is short as he's had just seven roles throughout his 16-year long acting career. Although he had a minor part in 1996's "Matilda" and landed another role in the movie "Fred & Vinnie," he's best known for portraying Stevie Kenarban, Malcolm's one-lunged friend on "Malcolm in the Middle." After landing the role, a fifth-grade Traylor told the Los Angeles Times in February 2000 that his popularity had soared. "At school, I had a cramp because I signed so many autographs," he said.
During the 2000 interview, 10-year-old Traylor claimed he wanted to continue acting, become a gymnastics teacher, and then get a job as a brain surgeon. While the child star didn't continue his career in Hollywood for long, he did lean into creative pursuits and became an artist. In 2014, when he was just 25 years old, Traylor then reportedly joined a spiritual group that led to him become isolated from society — but fortunately, he left the group shortly after.
Frankie Muniz has a long history of failed relationships
Frankie Muniz hasn't always had the best luck in his love life. In parallel to his on-screen character, who fawned over countless girls on "Malcolm in the Middle," the actor struggled to find his dream girl in real life, too. For instance, when they were still practically kids, Muniz dated fellow child star Hilary Duff, but a dispute with her mother reportedly led to the end of their relationship. Around this time, the actor was also rumored to have dated another top-billed star of the time, Amanda Bynes.
In the mid-2000s, Muniz got engaged for the first time to Jamie Gandy, but things crumbled after a couple years, seemingly due to his busy racing schedule. The former child actor's second engagement came about in 2011, this time to his girlfriend of four years, Elycia Turnbow — but their plans to wed never came to fruition. Just days before Muniz popped the question, they had a domestic disturbance in which Turnbow alleged in a police report that the actor had held a gun to her head. Needless to say, their relationship didn't last much longer afterward.
Fortunately, in 2016, Muniz finally connected with model Paige Price, and it's been happily ever after for the couple ever since. After dating for four years, they eloped in October 2019, and according to the actor, the wedding went better than he could've hoped. "It was the most magical thing we've ever done together," he told People in March 2020.
Christopher Masterson hasn't acted since his brother was sentenced
Francis, the rebellious eldest son on "Malcolm in the Middle" was played by Christopher Masterson. Together, he and his brother Danny Masterson made an unstoppable force, as the latter also starred on his own Fox sitcom, "That '70s Show." The former "Malcolm in the Middle" star even followed his older brother into the world of DJing, as he told A Drink With in August 2012: "My brother had been a DJ for a decade before I started, so I was exposed to it a lot and I messed with it when I was a teenager here and there." It took Masterson several years, but he eventually came out with his DJing alter ego DJ Chris Kennedy. "I started doing it and realized really quickly how much work that it takes to go out and play and not suck," he added.
However, those who have kept up with the news know that Danny found himself in a heap of trouble when numerous women came forward to accuse the older actor of rape. In September 2023, despite pleading not guilty, he was sentenced to 30 years to life for two counts of rape. Masterson hasn't had any projects debut since 2019. Similarly, he has kept a low profile and remained schtum on social media, as well, despite commenters going wild over the 2024 announcement that a "Malcolm in the Middle" revival was in the works.
