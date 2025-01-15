Tragic Details About The Cast Of Malcolm In The Middle

Bryan Cranston is perhaps best known for playing Hal, the goofy and loveable patriarch of the family on "Malcolm in the Middle." His performance over the course of seven seasons earned him a handful of Emmy nominations. But what you might not know about Cranston is that before he got his big break, he had a brush with the law that was closer in theme to "Breaking Bad" than his family-friendly forerunner.

While appearing as a guest during a February 2024 episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast "Dinner's on Me," he revealed that he had been a murder suspect over 20 years before his role on "Malcolm in the Middle." Cranston explained that he and his brother Kyle had been traveling the country when they decided to stop in Florida to earn a little extra cash. The two found jobs at a restaurant where the "cantankerous" chef Peter Wong hated everyone who worked there — and the feeling was mutual.

"We'd all discuss, if one were to do away with Peter Wong ... how would one do it?" the actor shared, to which Ferguson jokingly responded, "You're in a kitchen, there's a million ways to kill someone in a kitchen." But little did the Cranston brothers know, once they went back on the road, a group of individuals unrelated to the restaurant actually went through with it, leading the brothers to become suspects in Wong's murder. "They put out an APB [all-points bulletin] on us to find us." Fortunately, the cops arrested the three culprits before the Cranston brothers could be pulled in for questioning.

