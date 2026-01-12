2026 Golden Globes Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Leonardo DiCaprio's Messy Love Life
The internet memes about Leonardo DiCaprio's love life have become so common that we've basically normalized the fact that the Oscar winner tends to break up with his girlfriends once they turn 25 — something he's admittedly insecure about. However, throughout all the years (and all the girlfriends), no one in show business seemed too eager to say it to his face, so to speak, and address the issue in public events. No one, that is, until comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, when the stand-up said the quiet part out loud about the "Titanic" and "One Battle After Another" star's love life.
During her opening monologue, Glaser — who is known for making head-turning jokes — praised the bulk of DiCaprio's career and the awards he's won. However, she wrapped it by saying (per Spencer Althouse's X account), "The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30."
In the above video, you can see that DiCaprio gets slightly embarrassed but ultimately knows how to take the joke. What can he do? She's just stating facts. DiCaprio's most recent girlfriend is the model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 27 years old (which is reportedly the oldest age any of his girlfriends has reached).
Nikki Glaser admits she took a cheap shot at Leonardo DiCaprio
After the joke, Nikki Glaser was quick to apologize to Leonardo DiCaprio and admit that it was a cheap shot — after all, the joke has been so overdone on the internet. However, the comedian went on to argue that it's hard to make jokes about DiCaprio because, other than his love life, the actor tries to have a normal lifestyle and is a private person. Glaser claimed that it's been 35 years since DiCaprio gave an in-depth interview, and the actor seemed thoroughly surprised that Glaser actually did her research and even asked whether his eating habits were the same. She asked, "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta?" DiCaprio nodded in confirmation.
Before she got up on stage to roast DiCaprio and other Hollywood stars, Glaser had already signaled that she would acknowledge his presence in an interview with People. She stated, "I mean, Leo's vape pen is going to be there. So excited to see that." DiCaprio is a frequent vaper, and his love for vape pens even inspired the creation of a 24-carat gold-plated vape pen in 2020. Compared to his love life, though, vaping jokes just aren't juicy enough.