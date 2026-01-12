2026 Golden Globes Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Leonardo DiCaprio's Messy Love Life

The internet memes about Leonardo DiCaprio's love life have become so common that we've basically normalized the fact that the Oscar winner tends to break up with his girlfriends once they turn 25 — something he's admittedly insecure about. However, throughout all the years (and all the girlfriends), no one in show business seemed too eager to say it to his face, so to speak, and address the issue in public events. No one, that is, until comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, when the stand-up said the quiet part out loud about the "Titanic" and "One Battle After Another" star's love life.

During her opening monologue, Glaser — who is known for making head-turning jokes — praised the bulk of DiCaprio's career and the awards he's won. However, she wrapped it by saying (per Spencer Althouse's X account), "The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30."

omg Leo DiCaprio's reactions to all of Nikki Glaser's jokes about him at the Golden Globes LOL "What a career you've had. The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30." pic.twitter.com/2yZlOWHOkS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026

In the above video, you can see that DiCaprio gets slightly embarrassed but ultimately knows how to take the joke. What can he do? She's just stating facts. DiCaprio's most recent girlfriend is the model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 27 years old (which is reportedly the oldest age any of his girlfriends has reached).