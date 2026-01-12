The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Golden Globes

All the stars are shining tonight, and for good reason: it's Golden Globes night! This year's best movies and television shows were as good as gold, but what we're more interested in is red, rather than gold. Yes — we're talking about the red carpet and all the stars who walked it. As is true on every award show red carpet, some looks shone bright, and others were just plain dull.

Some stars won coveted trophies on the Golden Globes stage, but who won our hearts with their fashion prowess? Well, let's just say — not everyone. There were more than a few actors whose outfit choices left us scratching our heads. There were plenty of mistakes that more than one celeb made on this red carpet: big, sculptural details that overwhelmed the outfit-wearer, exaggerated silhouettes that made us cringe, and far more faux fur than we were expecting. While this night celebrated Hollywood, we didn't see Hollywood glamour from everyone who took the Golden Globes stage. But, we're thankful for those who dared to make bad style statements for this special occasion. How else would we be blessed with such a chock-full worst-dressed list?