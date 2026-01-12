The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Golden Globes
All the stars are shining tonight, and for good reason: it's Golden Globes night! This year's best movies and television shows were as good as gold, but what we're more interested in is red, rather than gold. Yes — we're talking about the red carpet and all the stars who walked it. As is true on every award show red carpet, some looks shone bright, and others were just plain dull.
Some stars won coveted trophies on the Golden Globes stage, but who won our hearts with their fashion prowess? Well, let's just say — not everyone. There were more than a few actors whose outfit choices left us scratching our heads. There were plenty of mistakes that more than one celeb made on this red carpet: big, sculptural details that overwhelmed the outfit-wearer, exaggerated silhouettes that made us cringe, and far more faux fur than we were expecting. While this night celebrated Hollywood, we didn't see Hollywood glamour from everyone who took the Golden Globes stage. But, we're thankful for those who dared to make bad style statements for this special occasion. How else would we be blessed with such a chock-full worst-dressed list?
Haley Kalil's dress had big Maleficent energy
Haley Kalil's purple drop-waist gown was definitely a show-stopper on the red carpet. That said, it didn't exactly catch our attention for good reasons. Between the bold hue, sparkles, asymmetry, full skirt, and detached sleeves, her dress had way too much going on. Yet, the worst of the many bad details was definitely the strange sculptural neckline. The two spikes on either side of the top of Kalil's dress looked like some kind of weapon, and all we could think of was Maleficent's signature headpiece.
Mary Beth Barone should have saved her dress for a night out
We totally get why some people want to show off their golden globes at the Golden Globes; it's very on theme, after all! Yet, Mary Beth Barone's super cleavage-baring dress was a bit over-the-top for the red carpet. Something about the massive cutout paired with the extra body-hugging silhouette made her dress look more appropriate for a night out at the club than for an evening on the red carpet.
Snoop Dogg's suit was a button overload
They say you should take one accessory off before leaving the house. We think Snoop Dogg should have taken off one suit jacket before leaving the house. His black suit had red detailing that made it look like he had a red suit jacket poking out from underneath a black jacket. The result was an overload of buttons and an overall distracting look. Paired with his sunglasses, his ensemble didn't look quite as cool as he seemingly thought it did.
Ginnifer Goodwin's dress looked like it needed about 400 pimple patches
Pearls are always classic, but if anyone was wondering if there's a wrong way to wear them, Ginnifer Goodwin was kind enough to give us a demonstration. The color and sheen of her long-sleeve, high-neck dress weren't working for Goodwin. Yet, it was what was on top of the fabric that really landed her on the worst-dressed list. All the pearls of different sizes kind of made it look like she accidentally got something all over her dress, rather than adding a pretty detail.
Natasha Rothwell looked like she got tangled up when putting her duvet cover back on
We may love seeing Natasha Rothwell in "The White Lotus," but we did not love seeing her in this dress. Between the gathering and all the volume, Rothwell looked swallowed up by white fabric. Who among us hasn't feared for our lives once or twice while trying to get our duvet cover on straight when sheet-washing day rolls around? Still, we would never sport our duvet cover on the red carpet, and it looked like Rothwell did just that.
Selena Gomez looked like she stayed covered up with the contents of her office's paper shredder
Selena Gomez has had plenty of unforgettable red carpet moments over the years, and it seems she's done it again. We just won't be remembering this particular look in a good way. Gomez channeled Hollywood glamour with her hair and makeup, and most of her dress was a simple, black, body-hugging look. Around the neckline, though, the dress had a big, white, fluffy, off-the-shoulder detail, and it overwhelmed the star's otherwise sleek outfit.
Amelia Gray appeared to be sporting fish skeletons instead of a bra
Amelia Gray was certainly sparkly on the red carpet, and she opted for silver, rather than gold, for the Globes. From the waist down, her sparkly gown was perfectly festive and red carpet-ready. From the waist up, though, there was a lot going on. There was a big cutout in the center, a stacked silver necklace, and a very interesting design across the bust. Did this part look like two skeleton fish kissing to anyone else? Just us? Well, either way, it wasn't the best look.
Chris Perfetti reminded us of a fancy dinner napkin
Chris Perfetti's bold blue suit was a perfect pop of color for the star. Unfortunately, our compliments have to end there. His jacket was asymmetrical and featured a long rose-shaped brooch where buttons would normally be. Something about this color and the metal detail reminded us of a napkin rolled up in a napkin ring, and this made it look more appropriate for a table at a dinner party than walking the red carpet.
Aimee Lou Wood's dress looked like it was made for a Helena Bonham Carter character
Thanks to her work in "The White Lotus," Aimee Lou Wood was a best supporting female actor nominee. Yet, we were not supporting this actor's outfit of choice for the occasion. The brown-on-brown color palette didn't make Wood pop the way she has in other looks. But the worst part was the way her dress threw off her proportions. The way the skirt jutted out at her hips paired with the neckline's odd placement made her torso appear extra short, and it was distracting.
It looked like Odessa A'zion just threw on every black item she had in her closet
An all-black 'fit is usually a safe bet when walking the red carpet, but Odessa A'zion still managed to turn the color palette — or lack thereof — into something totally wild. She paired black trousers with what looked like a big, furry, black jacket and satin-y black gloves. No two of these three elements worked together, and the result was a total clash of vibes.
It looked like Parker Posey wore her Belle costume
Despite being dressed in all gold, Parker Posey didn't look like she was dressed quite right for the Golden Globes. Instead, it looked like she hit the red carpet fully prepared to do a "Beauty and the Beast" cosplay. Between the crumb catcher neckline, the full skirt, the gloves, and all those ruffles, it was hard to know quite where to look when we saw Posey in this outfit. In this case, less would have been more.
Chase Infiniti apparently sculpted her dress out of all her broken Christmas tree ornaments
Chase Infiniti must have cats at home, considering how many ornaments seem to have fallen off her Christmas tree this year. We love repurposing and upcycling in fashion, but this might be taking things a bit too far. In all seriousness, this look had an interesting concept, but the sculptural mirrored element was too exaggerated, and Infiniti got lost in it. We would have loved to see her in a dress that was made entirely of the black fabric that was used for the train.
Charli XCX looked like she attached roadkill to a wedding dress
There is no more classic color palette than black and white. Yet, Charli XCX found a way to make it anything but classic-looking. Her black, furry, off-the-shoulder bodice looked like something out of a horror movie. Then, it was paired with a big black bow at the waist and a long, white skirt, which definitely didn't work with the rest of the vibe. Overall, her look just felt like a big mess.
Miley Cyrus looked like a crow who was nominated for a Golden Globe
Miley Cyrus has had a stunning transformation over the years, but we could barely recognize her on the Golden Globes red carpet. Her sleeve details looked like wings attached to her sequin-covered gown, and they didn't look quite right with the sparkly material. To make matters worse, Cyrus wore her hair down and undone and accessorized with dark sunglasses, which made her whole ensemble feel even more mismatched than it already was.
Molly Sims reminded us of a cheerleading pom-pom
When a star makes it to the worst-dressed list, at least we can usually see what they were going for or where they went wrong. Upon seeing Molly Sims' pink flamingo look, though, we were totally lost. Her textured, pale pink dress would have been a typical, form-fitting evening gown, but there was a big ball of feathers around the hip area. Not only did this create a bizarre silhouette, but overall, it was just plain odd.