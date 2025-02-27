What The Ladies Of White Lotus Season 3 Look Like Without Makeup

If "The White Lotus" Season 3 cast looks familiar to you, it's because the creator of the scathing satirical spectacle, Mike White, possesses a flair for plucking the crème de la crème from a wide array of movies and TV series and sending them on lavish vacations that devolve into darkly comedic nightmares. But would you recognize the women from the HBO hit without the makeup that transforms them into well-heeled tourists or the even flashier red-carpet trekkers they are in real life?

While the show's cast didn't have to worry about a murderer being among them, they did discover they had something in common with their characters: You can feel pretty miserable in surroundings that look like paradise. Season 3 was filmed at the Four Seasons Koh Samui in Thailand, where temperatures soared into the triple digits. "By the end of each day, we're just caked in sweat and makeup. You can peel your clothes off with a trowel," Jason Isaacs, who plays a Southern patriarch who finds himself in a spot of legal trouble, told Time of the suffocating heat.

Rebecca Hickey, the show's makeup artist, revealed to Bustle that the weather contributed to that glossy glow on the cast's smooth faces. "The dewiness was unavoidable," she said. She also didn't want anyone looking overly made up, explaining, "They're meant to look like they've had a glamorous vacation, but still have this natural, effortless feel to them." But even with this stripped-down beauty look, the stars of "The White Lotus" look far different from their characters when they aren't wearing any makeup at all.

