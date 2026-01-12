Melissa McCarthy's Jaw-Dropping 2026 Golden Globes Appearance Reignites Ozempic Rumors

Was that Melissa McCarthy? Plenty of folks asked that question while doing a double-take when the star took the Golden Globes stage alongside fellow actor Kathryn Hahn to present the award for best female actor in a limited series, anthology, or made-for-television movie. Michelle Williams scored the coveted award for the Hulu series "Dying for Sex," but the award's co-presenter may be getting even more attention online than the winner is.

Melissa McCarthy has undergone a stunning transformation as of late, and fans are definitely taking notice. Interestingly, not all of the online commentary about McCarthy's new look has been positive, with some people seemingly bothered by the idea that she may have dropped some pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro. If you're a woman, you really can't win, can you?

"OH MY GOD, THEY GAVE OZEMPIC TO MELISSA MCCARTHY," one person loudly claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Oh.. my.. god.. melissa mccarthy got ozempic'd," another person wrote. Some social media users were complimentary of McCarthy's new look, but that doesn't mean they didn't make assumptions about how she got it. "Melissa McCarthy looking good ok ozempic queen," someone tweeted. "Melissa McCarthy is proof that money can buy you your dream body," another suggested.