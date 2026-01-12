Melissa McCarthy's Jaw-Dropping 2026 Golden Globes Appearance Reignites Ozempic Rumors
Was that Melissa McCarthy? Plenty of folks asked that question while doing a double-take when the star took the Golden Globes stage alongside fellow actor Kathryn Hahn to present the award for best female actor in a limited series, anthology, or made-for-television movie. Michelle Williams scored the coveted award for the Hulu series "Dying for Sex," but the award's co-presenter may be getting even more attention online than the winner is.
Melissa McCarthy has undergone a stunning transformation as of late, and fans are definitely taking notice. Interestingly, not all of the online commentary about McCarthy's new look has been positive, with some people seemingly bothered by the idea that she may have dropped some pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro. If you're a woman, you really can't win, can you?
"OH MY GOD, THEY GAVE OZEMPIC TO MELISSA MCCARTHY," one person loudly claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Oh.. my.. god.. melissa mccarthy got ozempic'd," another person wrote. Some social media users were complimentary of McCarthy's new look, but that doesn't mean they didn't make assumptions about how she got it. "Melissa McCarthy looking good ok ozempic queen," someone tweeted. "Melissa McCarthy is proof that money can buy you your dream body," another suggested.
Melissa McCarthy hasn't spoken out about Ozempic
Lately, it seems like more and more people in Hollywood are getting skinnier, with plenty of gossipy netizens pointing their fingers at Ozempic as the culprit. As for Melissa McCarthy in particular, it's unclear what, exactly, caused her weight loss. She hasn't shied away from talking about weight in the past, but she has yet to specifically address whether she has used a GLP-1 medication or what else might be behind her transformation. She obviously doesn't have to say anything, and it makes sense why she wouldn't, considering how judgmental and negative the comments about her can be even when she's silent.
In 2016, the "Gilmore Girls" star spoke about her weight fluctuations in an interview with Refinery29. "I have [lost weight], but I'll be back again. I'll be up, I'll be down, probably for the rest of my life. The thing is, if that is the most interesting thing about me, I need to go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up," she joked. She went on to note, "There are so many more intriguing things about women than their butt or their this or their that." So, who knows if she will ever open up about what caused her weight loss — and does it even matter? After all, there are plenty more interesting things about Melissa McCarthy.