Priscilla Presley Photos That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
Priscilla Presley was the mod girl everyone wanted to be. Her jet-black bouffant hair and dramatic, feline flick to her eyeliner were perfect every time she posed next to her music legend husband, Elvis Presley. But marrying the king of rock 'n' roll meant Priscilla had to follow strict rules about her appearance. She told ITV's "Loose Women" in 2016 that Elvis controlled her wardrobe and makeup, which he apparently never saw her without. Thus, even after their divorce in 1973, the "Naked Gun" actor continued to place significant value on her looks.
Over the years, Priscilla has relied on cosmetic enhancements to maintain her youth. Priscilla's plastic surgery transformation, however, has only spotlighted the drastic lengths she has gone to preserve her visage. Unfortunately, the Hollywood icon was the victim of a plastic surgery scam that ripped through the town's elite female social scene. In 2003, Priscilla received injections from Daniel Serrano, an Argentinian man posing as a doctor, who has since been convicted in the U.S. for inserting low-quality silicone similar to material used in auto shops, per TMZ. While Priscilla is still stunning, she is nearly unrecognizable when compared to her pre-plastic surgery face.
From mod makeup to '70s style savant
By the end of the '70s, Priscilla Presley had given up on her strikingly dark hair and opted for a subtle bronde (brown-blonde) shade. Her lighter locks were featured in a 1979 portrait taken in Los Angeles. Priscilla's coiffed hair accentuated her facial features, including a set of striking blue eyes and a pink lip. Though she is clearly airbrushed to the gods, there isn't a botched injection in sight. Priscilla naturally boasted a chiseled jaw and high, arched eyebrows. It was quite the rebrand from her Elvis Presley days.
Priscilla perfected the model stare in a 1980 bikini photoshoot
Priscilla Presley was ready for her "Baywatch" debut in a bikini portrait from 1980. Her makeup was, once again, refreshingly subtle, with a nude-pink lip and a light, smoky eyeshadow. Her contour perfectly carved out her cheeks, but with high cheekbones like hers, she probably didn't need much assistance. Her skin, which has since undergone several procedures resulting in an uneven texture, was naturally flawless and glistened in the image's light with what appeared to be oil, making the photoshoot's sweaty theme look all the more convincing.
Priscilla pulls off plucked brow look
Priscilla Presley was looking ever so dramatic in a photo taken in New York in 1980. The "Dallas" alum donned a strappy black dress, with her hair pulled back in a voluminous, slicked-back bun. Her soft glam was the perfect accessory, as Priscilla killed in just about every one of her natural, effortless looks. The star's overly tweezed brows are a stamp of the time's trends — now considered among the eyebrow mistakes many people are still paying for — but she pulls them off, adding a striking flair to her look.
Priscilla's natural lip shape underscored in a bold red
While driving to see the Broadway show "Cats" in New York City in 1982, paparazzi snapped a photo of Priscilla Presley looking gorgeous as ever. Without a moment to strike a pose, Priscilla was still giving her best candid model face while sporting a red, shiny lip, icy blue-purple eyeshadow, and a bit of blush. Her youthful haircut was set in a natural brown tone, pushed halfway underneath a black hat. Priscilla's lips, parted to expose her teeth, had a natural thinness, which disappeared after she overfilled them.
One cheeky smile put her pre-plastic face on display
The Brooklyn native was back to bushier brows — of course, still perfectly manicured — in a 1983 paparazzi pic taken in New York City. Rocking frosted eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip, Priscilla Presley gave the cameras a sweet smirk while she stood as the focus of the flashbulbs. Notably, there was movement to her face that she lacks today. Her smooth forehead could indicate that Presley had experimented with Botox at this point in her life, but she proudly displayed her natural creases and smile lines in a closed-mouth grin.
A natural bombshell, even on her days off
When she wasn't giving her best statuesque pose in the studio, Priscilla Presley was photographed in many casual settings. In 1985, she was candidly snapped looking deep in conversation as she sat in a striped chair, dressed in comfortable garb, with a beer can on the table beside her. The "Softly, As I Leave You" author's Farrah Fawcett hairstyle, however, was perfectly in place, as if she spent hours in the mirror with a blow-dryer and hairspray. Her natural facial features were embellished with red lipstick and bold black mascara, not yet altered by a few too many trips to the plastic surgeon.
Priscilla's toothy grin gave us insight into her face before filler again
A vision in butter yellow, Priscilla Presley ditched her signature smize and unabashedly flashed an ear-to-ear grin at paparazzi in a photo from the mid-'80s. The Elvis Presley Enterprises founder proved how naturally gorgeous she really was, as she had not yet needled filler into the crow's feet on the sides of her eyes. The display of unaltered beauty — also including a few subtle smile lines and a wrinkle to her nose — as well as the obvious joy on Priscilla's face, was a refreshingly real moment before she fully hopped on the plastic surgery bandwagon.