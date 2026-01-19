Priscilla Presley Photos That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Priscilla Presley was the mod girl everyone wanted to be. Her jet-black bouffant hair and dramatic, feline flick to her eyeliner were perfect every time she posed next to her music legend husband, Elvis Presley. But marrying the king of rock 'n' roll meant Priscilla had to follow strict rules about her appearance. She told ITV's "Loose Women" in 2016 that Elvis controlled her wardrobe and makeup, which he apparently never saw her without. Thus, even after their divorce in 1973, the "Naked Gun" actor continued to place significant value on her looks.

Over the years, Priscilla has relied on cosmetic enhancements to maintain her youth. Priscilla's plastic surgery transformation, however, has only spotlighted the drastic lengths she has gone to preserve her visage. Unfortunately, the Hollywood icon was the victim of a plastic surgery scam that ripped through the town's elite female social scene. In 2003, Priscilla received injections from Daniel Serrano, an Argentinian man posing as a doctor, who has since been convicted in the U.S. for inserting low-quality silicone similar to material used in auto shops, per TMZ. While Priscilla is still stunning, she is nearly unrecognizable when compared to her pre-plastic surgery face.