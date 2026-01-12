MAGA Plays Matchmaker For Barron Trump With A Royal Family Member & Donald Surely Approves
People are taking to social media to potentially solve a foreign policy dilemma, as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to discuss the possibility of the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. Per CBS News, Trump is interested in acquiring the island for defense purposes, but neither Greenland nor Denmark is interested in making that deal. Social media users have taken it upon themselves to find a solution to the conflict. Per posts on X (formerly Twitter), Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, could marry Princess Isabella, the 18-year-old daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, who is currently second in line to the throne of Denmark.
"The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark, and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment," a viral post on X suggested. Replies in the comments included AI-generated photos of the potential couple's future children, while others joked about the imaginary union. "When they get divorced, does she get half of America?" someone posted. Another user pointed out that in some cultures, husbands pay a dowry to the wife's family. "Are you willing to part with Alaska?" they asked. Regardless of the political implications, the marriage would mean POTUS would have ties to royalty, so he'd probably approve.
Who is Princess Isabella of Denmark?
Princess Isabella was born Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe to King Frederik and Queen Mary on April 21, 2007 in Copenhagen. She's the second of four children born to the couple, and second in line to the thrown of Denmark since her father became king on January 14, 2024. Isabella's older brother, HRH Prince Christian, is the first in line to the throne, and her younger siblings, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, follow her. Per Women's Day, she's the first princess in Denmark history not to be bypassed in the line of succession due to the Danish Act of Succession referendum of 2009.
Princess Isabella, who also has the title Countess of Monpezat, had two parties in honor of her 18th birthday in April 2025. One was held at Aarhus City Hall in Aarhus, Denmark, and was attended by the royal family and about 300 guests from educational organizations around the country. About 1,000 Danish children were invited to the second event, a performance at The Old Stage of The Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen. Princess Isabella attended Øregård Gymnasium for high school, like her father and uncle, Prince Joachim. Royal experts expected her to pursue a university degree upon her graduation, but her plans have not been publicly confirmed. Could a meeting with Barron Trump lead to a future romance? It seems far-fetched, but some think a union between the two would make perfect sense.