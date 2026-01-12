MAGA Plays Matchmaker For Barron Trump With A Royal Family Member & Donald Surely Approves

People are taking to social media to potentially solve a foreign policy dilemma, as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to discuss the possibility of the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. Per CBS News, Trump is interested in acquiring the island for defense purposes, but neither Greenland nor Denmark is interested in making that deal. Social media users have taken it upon themselves to find a solution to the conflict. Per posts on X (formerly Twitter), Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, could marry Princess Isabella, the 18-year-old daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, who is currently second in line to the throne of Denmark.

"The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark, and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment," a viral post on X suggested. Replies in the comments included AI-generated photos of the potential couple's future children, while others joked about the imaginary union. "When they get divorced, does she get half of America?" someone posted. Another user pointed out that in some cultures, husbands pay a dowry to the wife's family. "Are you willing to part with Alaska?" they asked. Regardless of the political implications, the marriage would mean POTUS would have ties to royalty, so he'd probably approve.