Linda Hamilton Has Undergone A Major Transformation

Bitten by the acting bug as a child, after graduating high school she studied drama at Maryland's Washington College — where a professor told her she was unlikely to actually make a living as an actor. Hamilton was undeterred. After two years, she quit college and moved to New York City, where she studied with famed acting coach Lee Strasberg at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. That placed Hamilton in rare company, as others who've studied with Strasberg include Hollywood scion Jane Fonda and tragic film icon Marilyn Monroe.

At that time, however, Hamilton's goal was not movie stardom. "I was going to be a Shakespearean actress," she recalled in an interview with The New York Times. As she told the Los Angeles Times years earlier, "I love Shakespeare; I always thought of myself as a Shakespearean actress. I was a very serious student in New York, at the Actors Studio."

Hamilton's first acting roles were on the New York stage. She appeared in the 1975 play "Looice" at the New York Shakespeare Festival, and then in a 1977 production of "Richard III" at the Actors' Studio Theatre. In 1979, Hamilton landed her first screen role, a small part in the film "Night-Flowers." Further screen work followed, including a few made-for-TV movies and a recurring role in the 1980-81 TV series "Secrets of Midland Heights." She subsequently became a series regular in the 1982 series "King's Crossing" and had a four-episode story arc in critically acclaimed cop show "Hill Street Blues." The best, however, was yet to come.