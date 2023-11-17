Arnold Schwarzenegger Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

As a young boy in post-war Austria, life was hard for Arnold Schwarzenegger. "I was poor because we didn't have anything," he once said on Channel 4's "The Johnny Vaughan Film Show" (via LAD Bible). Back then, the actor said that his family didn't have money for appliances, not even a refrigerator. But then, Schwarzenegger also pointed out, "I was rich because I had a dream."

Ever since he could remember, Schwarzenegger's dream had been to become the best bodybuilder in the world. As he grew up, he set out to make that dream a reality, eventually becoming the youngest bodybuilder to win the Mr. Universe title back in 1967. Soon, he would also get the attention of the late Joe Weider, the father of bodybuilding. Weider flew Schwarzenegger to America where he found more success in the bodybuilding world as he won several Mr. Olympia titles.

Not long after, Hollywood also came calling. After landing minor roles at first, Schwarzenegger would eventually be cast in the 1984 sci-fi action hit "The Terminator" and become a Hollywood star. From there, more hits followed, including "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," "True Lies," "Total Recall," "Predator," and "Collateral Damage." Schwarzenegger would also later venture into politics, taking on the role of governor of California pro bono. After his political stint, he eventually returned to acting. By then, estimates indicated that Schwarzenegger was already worth anywhere between $400 and $450 million. The Hollywood legend also boasts of a lavish lifestyle to match his fortune.