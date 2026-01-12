The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Golden Globes Afterparties

At the 2026 Golden Globes, there were viral moments, big wins, and most importantly, some very badly-dressed stars from the TV and movie world. Yet, a big award show doesn't end when the last acceptance speech is finished. There's always more celebrating to do. After the Golden Globes, stars who attended the big event, and plenty of others, headed to the evening's afterparties. And more events means more opportunities for our favorite stars to wear some ugly ensembles.

The list of worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes felt never-ending. Since plenty of folks attended the award show first, many of them didn't change into a new 'fit before hitting the afterparty. As a result, the Golden Globes afterparties didn't yield quite as many head-scratching looks as the award show itself did. Still, there were bridal gowns, leather tutus, and over 20 Labubus sported at the afterparties. Yes — you read that right. Suffice it to say, award season is in full-swing, and we can already tell that we're going to have more than enough worst-dressed list fodder to last us the rest of 2026.