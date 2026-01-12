The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Golden Globes Afterparties
At the 2026 Golden Globes, there were viral moments, big wins, and most importantly, some very badly-dressed stars from the TV and movie world. Yet, a big award show doesn't end when the last acceptance speech is finished. There's always more celebrating to do. After the Golden Globes, stars who attended the big event, and plenty of others, headed to the evening's afterparties. And more events means more opportunities for our favorite stars to wear some ugly ensembles.
The list of worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes felt never-ending. Since plenty of folks attended the award show first, many of them didn't change into a new 'fit before hitting the afterparty. As a result, the Golden Globes afterparties didn't yield quite as many head-scratching looks as the award show itself did. Still, there were bridal gowns, leather tutus, and over 20 Labubus sported at the afterparties. Yes — you read that right. Suffice it to say, award season is in full-swing, and we can already tell that we're going to have more than enough worst-dressed list fodder to last us the rest of 2026.
Amal Clooney's dress reminded us of Frankenstein
A rectangular-shaped minidress in lime green with two pieces safety-pinned together? This immediately made us think of Frankenstein's monster's head with those stitches. Surely this didn't come to mind for Amal Clooney when she was getting dressed for the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty. She probably just thought this was a fun, edgy party dress in a bold color. But sometimes you need to ask for a second opinion to make sure your 'fit isn't reminiscent of any classic Halloween characters. George Clooney probably should have warned her.
Tessa Thompson's dress looked like a feather duster made of leather
At the Golden Globes, big, poofy detailing around the hips was a big trend. This continued at the Netflix afterparty with Tessa Thompson's unique, drop-waist dress. This leathery look created an odd silhouette, and it threw off Thompson's proportions. Furthermore, the poofy fringed skirt was too over-the-top. Paired with undone hair, tights, and busy shoes, the whole ensemble looked like a mess, rather than a coherent fashion statement.
Nick Mendoza III brought all his Labubus to the party
It was hard to miss Nick Mendoza III on the red carpet, thanks to his truly topical ensemble. The actor showed off his enviable Labubu collection — with what looked like upwards of 20 of the trendy monster keychains dangling from his suit. He also carried a giant Labubu in case anyone might not have noticed all the others. We're not sure why he chose to make this particular fashion statement, but we are sure he got plenty of looks as a result.
Paris Hilton looked like a parody of her Y2K self
All that glitters is not gold, and all that is gold and glittery is not appropriate for the Golden Globes afterparty. On its own, Paris Hilton's slinky, sequined dress may have worked, but a few details held it back from being a great fashion moment.
For starters, the dress was fairly see-through, and her white bra was very visible in a way that didn't seem like a purposeful choice. Furthermore, Hilton accessorized with big, dated sunglasses and a bag that was too casual for the look.
It looked like Patricia Arquette was going to get a haircut in black tie attire
Patricia Arquette got fancy for the Netflix afterparty. The "Severance" star sported a deep red, formfitting evening gown. This look was certainly appropriate for a red carpet, but it was how she styled it that made it a fashion flop. Arquette paired the dress with a silky black shawl. This definitely gave us flashbacks to the cape you wear when getting a haircut, and it clashed with the romantic vibe of the dress. Her geometric black and silver clutch further confused the look.
Malin Akerman seemingly took fashion inspo from a box of tissues
Malin Akerman wore white for the Golden Globes afterparty. Yet all we could think about when we saw this minidress was tissues. The look was definitely a statement, with a sculptural design and ruffled fabric all over. It certainly wasn't the worst look we saw on Golden Globes night, but something about this unique neckline made Akerman look like the dress was wearing her, rather than the other way around.
Priyanka Chopra looked ready to walk down the aisle
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her Golden Globes ensemble, as well as what she wore to the afterparty. There was just one problem: this all-white, body-hugging afterparty gown looked totally bridal. It's tough to make a full-length, white gown work without veering into wedding territory. And with its strapless neckline, corset bodice, and satiny finish, this dress definitely made her look like she and Nick Jonas were about to say "I do" all over again. Simply raising the hem to around her knees would have solved the problem.