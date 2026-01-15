Who Is Charlie Puth's Wife?

Charlie Puth rose to fame in 2015 with a massive hit song that he co-wrote, co-produced, and supplied vocals for alongside Wiz Khalifa. The song, of course, was "See You Again," which topped music charts across the globe for weeks. It was this very song — which was even nominated for three Grammy Awards – that put Puth on the map and made him a household name. As he solidified his music career, there was one person who was always in his corner: Brooke Sansone.

Puth and Sansone had been friends for years, growing up one town away from one another in New Jersey. Their families were close and the two spent quite a bit of time together as kids. As they got older, their friendship grew stronger and their relationship grew into something more. The pair were romantically linked in 2022 and their love has only grown since. They got engaged in September 2023 and tied the knot the following year.

The talented musician has had plenty of hit singles and has won Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards, but his biggest win in life may very well be his wife, and he isn't afraid to let the world know. Puth and Sansone have been known to share their love with the world by way of social media. And in October 2025, they announced that Sansone was pregnant with the couple's first child. But who is Brooke Sansone? Let's take a closer look into the woman who stole Puth's heart (and his last name).