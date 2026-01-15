Who Is Charlie Puth's Wife?
Charlie Puth rose to fame in 2015 with a massive hit song that he co-wrote, co-produced, and supplied vocals for alongside Wiz Khalifa. The song, of course, was "See You Again," which topped music charts across the globe for weeks. It was this very song — which was even nominated for three Grammy Awards – that put Puth on the map and made him a household name. As he solidified his music career, there was one person who was always in his corner: Brooke Sansone.
Puth and Sansone had been friends for years, growing up one town away from one another in New Jersey. Their families were close and the two spent quite a bit of time together as kids. As they got older, their friendship grew stronger and their relationship grew into something more. The pair were romantically linked in 2022 and their love has only grown since. They got engaged in September 2023 and tied the knot the following year.
The talented musician has had plenty of hit singles and has won Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards, but his biggest win in life may very well be his wife, and he isn't afraid to let the world know. Puth and Sansone have been known to share their love with the world by way of social media. And in October 2025, they announced that Sansone was pregnant with the couple's first child. But who is Brooke Sansone? Let's take a closer look into the woman who stole Puth's heart (and his last name).
Brooke Sansone's New Jersey family are in the car dealership business
Brooke Sansone grew up in New Jersey, raised by her parents, Paul Sansone Jr. and Chris Sansone, and alongside her two brothers, Paul Sansone III and Michael Sansone. The Sansones own Sansone Jr.'s 66 Automall in Neptune, New Jersey, and the business is a full-fledged family affair. Paul Sansone III serves as the general manager of Sansone Jr.'s Keyport Kia, and Chris is readily available to make fun promo videos to share on social media.
Brooke is incredibly close to her family, and enjoys spending time with them, as evidenced by the photos on her public-facing Instagram account. Lucky for her, Brooke's parents are longtime friends of the Puths, which is how Sansone met her future husband way back when. "I've known her. I mean, she grew up one town over from me in New Jersey, and my parents know her parents," Charlie Puth told People in December 2023. "Her dad has been best friends with my dad since the third grade, so it's kind of like I'm just gaining another family right away, even before the wedding. And they've also known me before the fame, before everything, so I can't think of a better situation, quite frankly," he added.
She attended a private high school
Brooke Sansone did not attend the same high school as Charlie Puth, despite the two living so close to one another. According to her LinkedIn, Sansone attended Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey, from 2013 through 2017. While in high school, Sansone served as the President of the Hot Topics Club. She also played girl's lacrosse, and was the boy's lacrosse manager, according to her account. Red Bank Catholic is a co-ed private Catholic school that enrolls approximately 700 students each year. "At Red Bank Catholic, we strive to educate the whole person. We believe there are teachable moments inside and outside the classroom, and we seek opportunities to fully engage the hearts, minds and souls of our students," reads a portion of the school's official website.
As for Puth, he attended Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, and developed quite a reputation, but not for anything inappropriate. "When I was a freshman, all these pretty senior girls would come up to me and say, 'Can you beatbox for me?'" Puth said in an interview with NJ Monthly. Turns out, not much has changed. Puth may have graduated high school seven years before Sansone did, but beatboxing, rhythm, and music is obviously still a huge part of his life. And Sansone? Well, she's his No. 1 fan.
She has a bachelor's degree in marketing
After graduating from high school, Brooke Sansone worked at the family business for three months before heading off to college. She enrolled at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, and worked during the summers. She landed a job as a social media intern for a company called Komar, but left the position after three months, likely to focus on her studies. Throughout this time, she also linked up with rewardStyle, allowing her to flex her fashion muscle and share a plethora of fashion content on social media — her first official entrance into a career in Instagram influencing.
In January 2021, just before she wrapped up her senior year, Sansone landed an internship at Hyer Home. A few months later, she earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing and was offered a full-time role at Hyer Home. She worked as a social media marketing manager for six months before parting ways with the company and moving back up north to the New York Metropolitan Area.
Charlie Puth's wife works in digital marketing
In October 2021, Brooke Sansone was hired as a digital marketer and PR coordinator for Butter and Eggs Interiors, a full-service residential interior design company based in New York City. Butter and Eggs Interiors was founded by Judy Olson Dunne in 2002 and has a brick-and-mortar location on West Broadway in Manhattan."Butter and Eggs creates unique and meaningful spaces that reflect their clients' personalities. With unrivaled service and pride, clients are guided through the creative process from ideation through installation," reads the company's description on their website.
Sansone is very aesthetic in nature and has a keen eye for design and fashion. She often posts photos of her various outfits on social media, tagging brands and showing off her own unique style. In October 2025, for example, Sansone posted an ad for well-known clothing brand J.Crew. "The perfect day in my perfect cashmere cardigan," she captioned an Instagram post. The digital marketer will often post looks to her Instagram Stories as well, including links for her followers to check out clothing items and other accessories for purchase.
She's very close to her mom
Brooke Sansone is very close to her mom, Chris Sansone. In March 2025, Brooke and her mom spent a "girls weekend" in Charleston, South Carolina, hitting up some local spots for food and, of course, shopping. Brooke shared some pictures from the trip on Instagram. Fast-forward a couple of months to May 2025, and Brooke gave her mom an extra-special shout out for Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to the woman I aspire to be! So much love for my Chrissy girl," Brooke captioned a video that she uploaded to Instagram. In it, she included some fond memories and behind-the-scenes footage from her wedding day to Charlie Puth.
In January 2026, Brooke Sansone and Puth enjoyed a little getaway to St. Barths, spending some time on a yacht and enjoying the island's finest cuisine. In a photo dump shared on Instagram, Brooke shared some photos of the trip, including one of her and her mom lounging in swimwear. It's clear that the girls have a great time when they are together and their bond is stronger than ever.
She and Charlie Puth went Instagram official in 2022
Brooke Sansone and Charlie Puth were childhood friends, but the two took things slow when it came to publicizing their romance. Their friendship blossomed into something incredibly special and they shared it with the world by going Instagram official in 2022. "Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser...'cause I didn't lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)" Puth captioned an Instagram post at the time. He included two strips of sepia pictures that he and Sansone had taken in a photo booth. "There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out — until it did. It's like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything," Sansone told Vogue in September 2024.
In the photo-booth snaps, Sansone and Puth weren't overly romantic, nor were they even kissing. The pictures were more silly, showing off the couple's fun side — and that got some really positive reactions. "I feel like I'm in love just by witnessing this," one Instagram user commented. "You guys look super cute," another Instagram user wrote. In the weeks and months that followed, Sansone and Puth started sharing a bit more of themselves publicly, letting their love lead the way.
She walked her first red carpet alongside Charlie Puth in 2023
In February 2023, Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone took their relationship to the next level in Hollywood speak. The couple walked their very first red carpet together at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles. Sansone wore a low cut, off-the-shoulder black dress and tied her long, dark hair up in a bun. She kept things natural when it came to her makeup, allowing her youthful glow to shine through without much effort. As for Puth, he complimented his leading lady in a white suit coat with a black low-cut undershirt. "Debut," Sansone captioned an Instagram post, marking the special moment.
This was just the start of many public outings and red carpet appearances for the happy couple. Sansone dazzled on the red carpet at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles, changing up her look slightly with a fiery red dress and her hair worn long past her shoulders. At the 2024 Emmys, Sansone wore a low-cut black tea-length dress as she accompanied her man.
She co-runs Thee Closet Next Door Instagram account
Brooke Sansone is really into fashion. According to People, Sansone runs Thee Closet Next Door Instagram account which promises "all things fashion and lifestyle." The account is known to share fully curated looks that include accessories, whether it be for a date night, office meeting, or a trip to the beach.
Additionally, Sansone is very active on TikTok, where she shares more sartorial inspiration for her tens of thousands of followers. The digital marketer/influencer primarily uses the platform to promote products and share her fashion picks. In July 2025, Sansone shared "beach day essentials" and a month prior, she did a whole post on packing for vacation. "Packing is my specialty," she captioned the TikTok post.
Sansone and Charlie Puth got engaged in 2023
In 2023, Brooke Sansone got a new piece of jewelry to add to her collection of accessories, though this one won't be leaving her hand very frequently, if at all. In what was undoubtedly the best surprise ever, Charlie Puth proposed to Sansone in New York and the two celebrated over pizza. "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," the "Attention" singer captioned an Instagram post at the time, announcing the big news.
In the accompanying photos, Sansone showed off her impressive bauble; a pear-shaped diamond that appeared to be several carats and excellent clarity. In one snap, the duo held up wine glasses as they snapped a selfie. In another photo, Sansone grabbed a slice of pizza with her gorgeous ring on full display. "It was just the two of us, sharing Chinese food on the couch in a beautifully intimate moment," Sansone told Vogue in September 2024. "Afterward, we FaceTimed our families to share the news and spent the next few days celebrating in NYC," she added.
She became Mrs. Puth in September 2024
After saying "yes" to Charlie Puth's proposal, Brooke Sansone dove into wedding planning. One of the most important things for the big day was her choosing a wedding dress, which she had envisioned and designed. "Marrying the man of my dreams calls for creating the dress of my dreams," Sansone captioned an Instagram post in September 2024. Sansone worked with designer Danielle Frankel to bring her vision to life and to create the perfect look for her special day.
On September 7, 2024, Brooke Sansone became Mrs. Puth. The two exchanged vows at Puth's family home in Montecito, California — home to stars like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — surrounding by family and friends. "We chose the Puth family residence because we just knew Montecito would offer the perfect backdrop," Sansone told Vogue. "I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated," she continued. Ten days later, Puth shared the news on Instagram, writing the sweetest post to his new wife. "I love you Brooke...I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next," he captioned a wedding photo, thanking Sansone for making him "the happiest man alive" and telling her, "it has always been you."
Brooke Sansone announced her pregnancy in October 2025
Just over a year after their wedding, Brooke Sansone and Charlie Puth announced they were expecting their first child together. "Mom and dad," they captioned a joint Instagram post on October 22, 2025. In the lead photo, Sansone snapped a mirror selfie in the bathroom with her pajama top tucked to expose her baby bump, while Puth stood next to her in a bathrobe, brushing his teeth.
In another photo, a child-sized grand piano stood next to Dad's piano, ready for little fingers to dance on the keys. The couple also chose to share a video of their sonogram, with the baby's heartbeat sounding healthy and clear. "The heartbeat's like a dance song," Puth could be heard saying in the background. In the very last photo, there was a candle burning next to a bed that had the label "parents to be" written across the front.
Fans were overall delighted to hear the exciting news, with some of Puth's famous pals leading the comment section. "Auntie K is READY," wrote Katy Perry, while John Legend left a string of red heart emojis to express his excitement.