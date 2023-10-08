Meet Charlie Puth's Fiancée, Brooke Sansone

Besides his catchy songs, Charlie Puth has found himself in the spotlight due to his romantic relationships. Since the release of his debut single, "Marvin Gaye," in 2015, the New Jersey native's love life has always attracted the public's interest. He has been in rumored relationships with plenty of other celebrities. In fact, speculation arose among fans regarding the nature of his relationship with the "All About That Bass" singer Meghan Trainor after they shared an on-stage kiss at the 2015 American Music Awards. However, Puth has clarified that they are just friends.

In addition to Trainor, he has been romantically linked to Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Renee Rapp, to name a few, before finally entering into a relationship with his fiancée, Brooke Sansone. In September 2023, the "Light Switch" singer announced his engagement to Sansone on his Instagram, writing, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you, Brookie."

While many fans have seen her on his social media account, there is more to learn about the woman who won his heart. The first time he mentioned her was during an October 2022 appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show." The singer-songwriter shared that he was in love and was certain that he had found the one. Puth explained that Sansone is a longtime friend from New Jersey who turned into his girlfriend.