Meet Charlie Puth's Fiancée, Brooke Sansone
Besides his catchy songs, Charlie Puth has found himself in the spotlight due to his romantic relationships. Since the release of his debut single, "Marvin Gaye," in 2015, the New Jersey native's love life has always attracted the public's interest. He has been in rumored relationships with plenty of other celebrities. In fact, speculation arose among fans regarding the nature of his relationship with the "All About That Bass" singer Meghan Trainor after they shared an on-stage kiss at the 2015 American Music Awards. However, Puth has clarified that they are just friends.
In addition to Trainor, he has been romantically linked to Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Renee Rapp, to name a few, before finally entering into a relationship with his fiancée, Brooke Sansone. In September 2023, the "Light Switch" singer announced his engagement to Sansone on his Instagram, writing, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you, Brookie."
While many fans have seen her on his social media account, there is more to learn about the woman who won his heart. The first time he mentioned her was during an October 2022 appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show." The singer-songwriter shared that he was in love and was certain that he had found the one. Puth explained that Sansone is a longtime friend from New Jersey who turned into his girlfriend.
Sansone is a certified fashionista
Brooke Sansone attended Red Bank Catholic High School from 2013 until 2017. In 2021, she earned a degree in marketing from the College of Charleston in South Carolina. As of September 2023, per her LinkedIn profile, she holds a digital marketing and PR coordinator position at Butter and Eggs Interiors. In her spare time, Sansone's keen interest lies in the world of fashion. She manages an account called Thee Closet Next Door, where she posts stylish outfits curated for specific occasions.
In addition to her love for fashion, she also loves traveling. As seen on her Instagram, she often shares pictures of her vacations. The fans can even see a glimpse of her relationship with the "One Call Away" crooner through their holiday photos. Exploring different places together might have contributed to the couple falling in love even more as Charlie Puth confessed that he had found solace with Sansone. He told Howard Stern, "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."
The road to Puth and Sansone's forever
Much like everyone else who has found their life partner, Charlie Puth firmly believes that Brooke Sansone will stand by his side, regardless of the challenges that may arise, as marriage vows dictate: "For better or for worse."
Their engagement comes less than a year after they made their relationship Instagram official during the celebration of the singer's birthday, and he has proudly shown off Sansone through the course of their relationship. In one of his social media posts, Puth flaunted wearing his then-girlfriend's skirt. He has also paraded Sansone publicly earlier in 2023. The couple made their red carpet debut in February 2023 at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala, and, less than a year later, they are happily engaged.
As elated as the singer-songwriter was, the world joined in the celebration. The announcement of his engagement was met with enthusiasm from fans and friends. Patrick Schwarzenegger was quick to extend his congratulations to the couple, and commented, "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!!!" Grammy winner John Mayer, "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, and multimillionaire musician John Legend all sent heartfelt congratulatory messages as well.