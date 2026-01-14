Meghan Markle's Latest Product Release Shows She Isn't Reading The Room
So much for turning the page on a not-so-well-received year. In 2025, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's biggest flops further damaged her already soured reputation, and "no more controversial business moves" seemingly wasn't her New Year's resolution for 2026. Her lifestyle brand, As ever, has a new product, and folks online are already judging a book by its cover.
"A moment to unwind," As ever's official Instagram account captioned its post late Tuesday night. The post included a carousel of photos and video clips debuting the brand's newest product: a bookmark. "As ever's new keepsake Bookmark, Peppermint Tea, and Sage Honey with Honeycomb. A quiet pause. Thoughtfully bundled," the caption continued. The black leather bookmark features gold lettering, said to be Meghan's handwriting, reading "Fell Asleep Here."
The bookmark reportedly went up for sale on the As ever website in the wee hours of the morning and was sold out less than ten minutes later. Leaning into the cozy vibes of falling asleep while reading a book, the website also offered "A Moment to Unwind Set," which bundles the bookmark with tea and honey. This bundle also sold out quickly. Even so, the bookmark missed the mark for some. Not only did some folks find the idea of a basic bookmark to be a boring choice for a big product launch, but many were put off by the price. The bookmark will set you back $18, and the bundle is a whopping $64.
Netizens are rolling their eyes at As ever's new product
Evidently, plenty of people were quick to snatch up Meghan Markle's special new bookmark. Others, on the other hand, did more protesting than purchasing. "Wow $18.00 for a scrappy bit of leather, what a [crock] of s***," someone wrote about the product drop on X (formerly Twitter). "As ever remains exceptionally underwhelming," said another. "So this was the 'big announcement?' A $64 bookmark & a can of her nastiest, non-selling tea? You've got to be joking. No one's gonna buy her overpriced slop," someone else commented.
This isn't the first product drop from Meghan's lifestyle brand to earn criticism, and it likely won't be the last. Even the brand's initial rollout faced some hiccups, and the reviews weren't great. Considering the kind of feedback Meghan and her brand tend to get online, it's safe to assume that there probably isn't any product at any price that her brand could sell and avoid all criticism. Still, a lackluster product like this with a controversial price tag clearly wasn't making any attempt at proving those who accuse Meghan of being out of touch wrong.