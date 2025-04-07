Meghan Markle's As Ever Rollout Faced Some Hiccups (& The First Reviews Aren't Great)

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex have been busy with a variety of different projects. Meghan, in particular, has really put herself out there, most recently with her cooking and lifestyle Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" and her As Ever line of products. Both ventures seem to have been a hit; "With Love, Meghan" got renewed for another season, and in less than an hour, all the items from Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand sold out.

Advertisement

However, both projects have also faced backlash. Meghan's Netflix show had a number of moments that rubbed people the wrong way. Some people who bought from As Ever won't be getting their orders anytime soon, Meghan's signature product is facing some scathing reviews, and her advice on how to enjoy tea has people irritated.

There's also the fact that some think it's disingenuous that Meghan appears to be using her title to sell very British-coded products (teas and shortbread mix), especially considering Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties years ago. And there's still an ongoing rift between Harry and Meghan and some in the royal family.