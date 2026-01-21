Photo Of Elle Fanning & Her Boyfriend Had Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

The public has strong feelings about Elle Fanning's relationship with her boyfriend of several years, Gus Wenner, and they're not holding back on social media. The couple attended the 2026 Golden Globes together, where Fanning was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the foreign language film "Sentimental Value," and according to many, Fanning is out of Wenner's league, appearance-wise.

While Fanning's red carpet looks typically shine bright, Wenner's look was less than impressive to viewers. "She's everything, and he's just there," a fan account captioned a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of the couple posing together at the award ceremony, where Wenner wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo, and the "Super 8" star wore a floral silver evening gown. Someone else reposted the fan account and commented: "I wish women would leave their ugly men at home [translated from Portuguese]."

"Tonight, I learned that I could possibly still have a chance with Elle Fanning. Her bf better step it up and not just hog the step up above her," an X user captioned another photo of the couple from the event, where Wenner was posing on the step above her. The photo also sparked comments about their height difference. "I'm sorry Elle. I'm sure he's funny and treats u right, but girl, PLEASE," someone else wrote, adding a bunch of crying emojis. Many people also came to the magazine executive's defense, pointing out that relationships are about more than physical appearance.