Photo Of Elle Fanning & Her Boyfriend Had Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
The public has strong feelings about Elle Fanning's relationship with her boyfriend of several years, Gus Wenner, and they're not holding back on social media. The couple attended the 2026 Golden Globes together, where Fanning was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the foreign language film "Sentimental Value," and according to many, Fanning is out of Wenner's league, appearance-wise.
While Fanning's red carpet looks typically shine bright, Wenner's look was less than impressive to viewers. "She's everything, and he's just there," a fan account captioned a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of the couple posing together at the award ceremony, where Wenner wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo, and the "Super 8" star wore a floral silver evening gown. Someone else reposted the fan account and commented: "I wish women would leave their ugly men at home [translated from Portuguese]."
"Tonight, I learned that I could possibly still have a chance with Elle Fanning. Her bf better step it up and not just hog the step up above her," an X user captioned another photo of the couple from the event, where Wenner was posing on the step above her. The photo also sparked comments about their height difference. "I'm sorry Elle. I'm sure he's funny and treats u right, but girl, PLEASE," someone else wrote, adding a bunch of crying emojis. Many people also came to the magazine executive's defense, pointing out that relationships are about more than physical appearance.
Who is Elle Fanning's boyfriend, Gus Wenner?
Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner have reportedly been dating since late 2023. She might look better in eveningwear than he does, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's completely out of her league. Gus is the son of Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner, and he served as the magazine's CEO from 2022 to 2025, when he stepped down to executive chairman of the publication. So, they likely traveled in the same caliber of social circles well before they began dating; he isn't a naive schoolteacher the former child star met while picking up oranges at the supermarket and plucked out of obscurity.
Fanning, who has undergone her own incredible transformation, is rightfully proud of her relationship and doesn't hide it from the public as many celebrities choose to. In a post on Instagram after the 2026 Golden Globes, Fanning declared, "I have the cutest date," after sharing her glam details and photos from the evening featuring Gus. "Why hide? The future looks bright," she said of her relationship in a Who What Wear article published in January 2026. Gus and Fanning are bicoastal, splitting their time between her rental home in Los Angeles and his New York City residence, but she told the publication they're looking to settle in Manhattan, and she's wanted to have kids of her own since childhood. So, she's either not looking at people's noisy opinions about her life online or she's not letting them bother her.