Amal Clooney's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Tacky Outfits

Amal Clooney went through an incredible transformation after she and George Clooney made their relationship public back in 2013. Balancing her lavish Hollywood life with her highly prestigious legal positions around the world, Amal has been tasked with always finding a way to dress just right for the role she's playing. Whether it be wife to a Hollywood star or accomplished legal advisor, Clooney has to adjust her outfits so they work in worlds that couldn't be more different from each other. With so much back and forth from red carpets to U.N. meetings to film festivals, it's no surprise that the flip flopping has led to outfits that just miss the mark for the human rights lawyer.

Though flaunting flawless fashion isn't in the books for Amal, flaunting her absolutely toned legs is. A little-known fact about Amal, on top of her hectic work, she's an avid athlete and health nut. Enjoying a good game of tennis and popping into a few Pilates classes here and there, she has maintained a fit and lean appearance right down to her legs. But no matter how much her killer legs work to draw attention away from her wrinkled fabric moments and outdated style choices, they can't save her outlandish and sometimes cringeworthy ensembles that have been photographed on the streets of New York, on film carpets, and at festival openings.