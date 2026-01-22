Amal Clooney's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Tacky Outfits
Amal Clooney went through an incredible transformation after she and George Clooney made their relationship public back in 2013. Balancing her lavish Hollywood life with her highly prestigious legal positions around the world, Amal has been tasked with always finding a way to dress just right for the role she's playing. Whether it be wife to a Hollywood star or accomplished legal advisor, Clooney has to adjust her outfits so they work in worlds that couldn't be more different from each other. With so much back and forth from red carpets to U.N. meetings to film festivals, it's no surprise that the flip flopping has led to outfits that just miss the mark for the human rights lawyer.
Though flaunting flawless fashion isn't in the books for Amal, flaunting her absolutely toned legs is. A little-known fact about Amal, on top of her hectic work, she's an avid athlete and health nut. Enjoying a good game of tennis and popping into a few Pilates classes here and there, she has maintained a fit and lean appearance right down to her legs. But no matter how much her killer legs work to draw attention away from her wrinkled fabric moments and outdated style choices, they can't save her outlandish and sometimes cringeworthy ensembles that have been photographed on the streets of New York, on film carpets, and at festival openings.
Clooney's red and white dress came off as completely wrong
In February 2016, Amal Clooney walked the red carpet of the "Hail, Caesar" film premiere. While the lawyer's legs looked incredible, the childish dress and its incredibly stark contrast of colors (despite the fact that it was done in homage to the film's palette) made for a far beyond tacky look.
Her silver shoes added to the gaudiness of the outfit, appearing cheap. One of her first premieres since marrying the Academy acclaimed actor, George Clooney, the outfit was a bit of a letdown for the accomplished individual.
Clooney's pink gown for her husband's tribute
For a life achievement award gala honoring her husband in June 2018, the lawyer donned a pink dress with huge, boxy slits on either side of her skirt. Outside of the awkward cut, the many intricate details of the dress made for a disaster.
The large bow on Amal Clooney's chest wrapped around her arms in a glittering fabric that was echoed in the beaded portions of the skirt. The problem wasn't in the details themselves. Instead it was the combination of them in concert that made for a gaudy explosion of flashy designs that ultimate cheapened the look altogether.
Her blouse and skirt combo read as gaudy
Perhaps one of the more bizarre outfit choices from Amal Clooney was her micro patterned top mixed with a striped skirt that made for a terrible clashing of designs. The mismatched ensemble was for the premiere carpet for "Catch 22" in May 2019 and read all wrong for the venue, especially alongside her suited husband.
In addition to the bad pattern pairing, seeing the pieces together amplified the poor aesthetics of each. To compound the problem, her textured accessories — the black belt, metallic heel, and velvet clutch — created more busyness when subtlety was desperately needed.
Clooney's dress draws comparisons to an unsavory product
Amal Clooney's flaunted her toned stems in the short hem of this May 2019 dress for another "Catch 22" premiere. Her small clutch and black heels were perfect for the classy occasion and complemented her husband's outfit, but it was her deep green dress that gave all the wrong impressions.
Thanks to its strange coloring and wrinkled appearance, Clooney looked to be wrapped in a trash bag rather than an expensive garment. This core piece dragged the her overall look down, despite the fact that she wore elevated accessories and had her makeup done to the nines.
Clooney's elementary school color palette was all wrong
While in New York in October 2019, Amal Clooney stepped out in this colorful ensemble. The bold colors in this outfit battled for attention in loud opposition to one another, which was only worsened by the contrasting stripes of cream and black that outlined Clooney's jacket.
The writer's lean legs poked out from the underside of her jacket but were unable to save the poorly matched pieces. Even her choice of a bright red lip vied for onlookers' attention, adding to the playful but so-out-of-style palette.
Clooney's dated dress from 2019
The outspoken human rights lawyer strutted her stuff at the "Tender Bar" premiere carpet in October 2021. Her cut out black and silver dress was a shocking and tacky choice for Amal Clooney who typically rocks more subtle designs.
The whole outfit was riddled with dated styles that came off as totally wrong, despite showing off Clooney's fit legs. From the high-low skirt to the waist cut-outs right down to the Clooney's gladiator-like sandals with thick metallic pieces, all were reminiscent of fads from fashion past.
Clooney's cheetah print and leather was a cheap display
In New York City in April 2022, Amal Clooney wore a mini sweater dress with thigh-high boots and a cheetah print jacket. Accessorizing the look with a pair of chunky sunglasses, the lawyer seemed dressed for the catty "Jersey Shore" series.
The gaudiness of the animal printed jacket was broken up by the large leather pockets was only made worse by the skin-tight leather boots that complemented the details of the jacket. Altogether, Clooney appeared totally decked out in all things tacky, which she compiled into a screamingly loud outfit.
Her Venice Film Festival dress was a mess
For the August 2025 Venice Film Festival, Amal Clooney joined the star-studded carpet in a billowing, fuchsia dress. The writer looked unpolished thanks to the easily wrinkled material, and downright gaudy to boot with her 80s-inspired bodice that was lined with dated, cloth buttons.
There's no denying that she looked stunning otherwise, her legs appeared toned and her frame was expertly hugged by the fabric, but the dress itself highlighted these qualities with a glaring and unappealing execution. To make matters worse, what appeared to be wet stains at the hem only aided in creating a sloppy appearance.
Clooney's rosy carpet look
At the 63rd New York Film Festival in September 2025, the human rights lawyer posed with her actor husband in this red mini dress on the black carpet. The wrinkled, wrap design of her bodice appeared cheap and in stark contrast to the incredibly structured skirt.
Amal Clooney's skirt had a 3D effect that really took the cake for the tackiest look on the carpet, given its almost childish appearance and arts and crafts design. Clooney didn't let the complicated piece breathe on its own either. Instead she piled on with a velvet clutch, metallic heels, and plenty of tacky diamonds.