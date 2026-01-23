Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Loves One Thing Her Grandpa Can't Stand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is an avid golfer who has joined her granddad on the course from time to time. The two get along swimmingly and seem to have a lot in common, but there is one thing they absolutely do not agree on. Kai, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (who split in 2018), absolutely loves animals. In January 2026, she uploaded a YouTube vlog to announce that she would be fostering a dog, adding that she had some free time on her hands after undergoing wrist surgery. Her grandfather, however, isn't a fan of animals. In fact, he's the first president in 100 years not to have a dog living in the White House.
Although the POTUS hasn't been asked about his granddaughter's decision to foster a pup, he has previously been asked about getting a dog himself, but he just isn't too keen on the idea. "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? Would that be right?" he joked at a 2019 rally in Texas, according to ABC News. "I don't know. Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you should get a dog,' 'Why?' 'It's good politically.' I said, 'Look, that's not the relationship I have with my people,'" he added.
He's probably right — Trump is certainly not the warm and fuzzy type, and is reportedly a germaphobe, so a dog wouldn't fit his style. (Plus, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem might shoot it, as she did with her puppy, Cricket.) Trump does, however, have a bit of a history with dogs.
Donald Trump's history with dogs, from Westminster to his ex-wife
Donald Trump may have tried to fool the world when he posted a picture of himself showing love to Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won the Westminster Dog Show. "The Apprentice" star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding the dog and puckering up to offer it a kiss, adding the caption, "The winner of Best in Show of the 139th [Westminster Kennel Club] Dog Show, Miss P, visited the office today."
In fact, canine winners of the Westminster Dog Show visited the real estate mogul at Trump Tower for years, staging photo opportunities with him since 2010. However, these lovey-dovey moments may have been the same kind of "phony" behavior Trump railed about at the aforementioned Texas rally. Thanks to his ex-wife's memoir, we know that Trump has really never liked dogs.
"Donald was not a dog fan. When I told him I was bringing Chappy with me to New York, he said, 'No,'" Ivana Trump wrote in her memoir, "Raising Trump: Family Values from America's First Mother," which was published in 2017, according to CNN. "'It's me and Chappy or no one!' I insisted, and that was that," Ivana wrote, putting her foot down. As such, she brought her poodle to New York, against her then-husband's wishes. Elsewhere in her book, Ivana said that Chappy "had an equal dislike of Donald."