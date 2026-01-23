Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Loves One Thing Her Grandpa Can't Stand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is an avid golfer who has joined her granddad on the course from time to time. The two get along swimmingly and seem to have a lot in common, but there is one thing they absolutely do not agree on. Kai, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (who split in 2018), absolutely loves animals. In January 2026, she uploaded a YouTube vlog to announce that she would be fostering a dog, adding that she had some free time on her hands after undergoing wrist surgery. Her grandfather, however, isn't a fan of animals. In fact, he's the first president in 100 years not to have a dog living in the White House.

Although the POTUS hasn't been asked about his granddaughter's decision to foster a pup, he has previously been asked about getting a dog himself, but he just isn't too keen on the idea. "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? Would that be right?" he joked at a 2019 rally in Texas, according to ABC News. "I don't know. Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you should get a dog,' 'Why?' 'It's good politically.' I said, 'Look, that's not the relationship I have with my people,'" he added.

He's probably right — Trump is certainly not the warm and fuzzy type, and is reportedly a germaphobe, so a dog wouldn't fit his style. (Plus, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem might shoot it, as she did with her puppy, Cricket.) Trump does, however, have a bit of a history with dogs.