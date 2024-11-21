Kai Trump's Newest Golf Video Shows Off Rarely Seen Side Of Donald (But His Ego Is Still Intact)

Kai Trump told the camera that her grandpa is always sending her loving messages over the phone, a side of the Republican president-elect that is rare to the public eye, especially since his own son Barron has never had an intimate moment with his father in public. Kai's Election Night vlog painted a lonely picture of Barron, who was seemingly not involved in the celebration of his dad's big win, which might be telling us a bit about his relationship with Trump.

Kai, however, has nothing but great things to say about her grandpa. "I was looking back at the voicemails that I got from him and so it's like, 'Hi Kai, how's your golf game,' or 'It's your favorite president, how's your golf game,' or 'How are you doing,' or 'How's school,' or 'what's up sweetie.'" Her love for her grandpa is evident, especially when she said, "it warms my heart" whenever he returns her calls.

The solid proof that Trump is an attentive grandfather was at the end of the video when Kai called him up to gloat about her four-under-par finish. "Anyway honey, so you're out there now in Bedminster?" Trump could be heard saying on the other side of the call. After comparing scores (Trump's best being the same as his granddaughter's), Trump didn't seem to be threatened by his granddaughter equaling him, as he told Kai, "Yeah that's pretty good, that's good."

But of course, he couldn't help but boost his ego, finishing the call by asking his granddaughter, "What do you think of Bryson's [DeChambeau] clubhead speed compared to my clubhead speed?" She claimed her grandfather's was faster, with which Trump replied: "That's right, honey."