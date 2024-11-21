Kai Trump's Newest Golf Video Shows Off Rarely Seen Side Of Donald (But His Ego Is Still Intact)
The Trump family has found their newest superstar in president-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump. Now a YouTube sensation, Kai is letting fans in on what kind of grandfather Trump really is. Kai has found immense fame in recent months, ever since her public debut at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Since then, the avid golfer has posted a few videos to YouTube, including a day in the life, a vlog on the 2024 Election Night, and content about golf, an activity for which Kai has a passion, like her grandfather. She's even shared her golf dates with Trump on social media.
In a YouTube video uploaded on November 19, 2024, Kai shows off her skills on the course, meanwhile letting her viewers know about her frequent catch-ups with her grandpa over the phone. Her goal for the video was to exceed Trump's best score on the front nine holes of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, which she says is one of her and her grandfather's favorite courses.
In the midst of her playing, she said: "So yesterday I was going through my voicemails, I saw a few voicemails from my grandpa because if I call him he always picks up but if he doesn't — if he's in an interview or whatever — he'll call me back," adding that it's normally midnight by the time he can reach her, though she's likely asleep by then.
Donald Trump's love for his granddaughter Kai is evident through a sweet phone call with her
Kai Trump told the camera that her grandpa is always sending her loving messages over the phone, a side of the Republican president-elect that is rare to the public eye, especially since his own son Barron has never had an intimate moment with his father in public. Kai's Election Night vlog painted a lonely picture of Barron, who was seemingly not involved in the celebration of his dad's big win, which might be telling us a bit about his relationship with Trump.
Kai, however, has nothing but great things to say about her grandpa. "I was looking back at the voicemails that I got from him and so it's like, 'Hi Kai, how's your golf game,' or 'It's your favorite president, how's your golf game,' or 'How are you doing,' or 'How's school,' or 'what's up sweetie.'" Her love for her grandpa is evident, especially when she said, "it warms my heart" whenever he returns her calls.
The solid proof that Trump is an attentive grandfather was at the end of the video when Kai called him up to gloat about her four-under-par finish. "Anyway honey, so you're out there now in Bedminster?" Trump could be heard saying on the other side of the call. After comparing scores (Trump's best being the same as his granddaughter's), Trump didn't seem to be threatened by his granddaughter equaling him, as he told Kai, "Yeah that's pretty good, that's good."
But of course, he couldn't help but boost his ego, finishing the call by asking his granddaughter, "What do you think of Bryson's [DeChambeau] clubhead speed compared to my clubhead speed?" She claimed her grandfather's was faster, with which Trump replied: "That's right, honey."