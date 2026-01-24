Danica McKellar's Makeup-Free Pic Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine

Before becoming a Hallmark star, Danica McKellar had already endeared herself to TV viewers as Winnie Cooper, the on-and-off-again crush of Fred Savage's Kevin Arnold on "The Wonder Years." Not wanting to be pigeonholed in her famous role, McKellar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in math and authored a bestselling book series aimed at making math concepts less daunting for preteen girls. Yet her love for acting never dimmed. McKellar continued to take voice acting roles and guest spots in shows such as "How I Met Your Mother" before finding her niche in the feel-good TV romance genre.

Now it's time to start feeling older, kids: "The Wonder Years" ended its run more than 30 years ago, and the actors, who began as middle-schoolers, are now more like middle-agers. But you'd never know it to look at McKellar. On her January 4, 2026 birthday, the actress posted a makeup- and filter-free selfie on X (formerly Twitter), declaring, "This is 51!" She has every reason to boast; the pic reveals a flawless complexion and only the smallest hint of facial lines. If anything, McKellar looks more mature, but still retains that girl-next-door quality that stole Kevin's heart.

This is 51! 🌟

No makeup, no filters, just front-facing lighting and a healthy lifestyle to look – and more importantly – *feel* the best I can. 🙌 Today I spent time with family (puzzling!), worked out, cold plunged in the ocean and had a big dinner. :) Feeling blessed beyond... pic.twitter.com/clBwxxTIVi — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) January 4, 2026

Followers couldn't agree more. Comments included "Naturally stunning," "Your skin looks AMAZING!" and "You look great! I still have a crush on you." McKellar also noted that, despite being an odd number, 51 is not a prime number because it's divisible by 3. (You might recall from math class that a prime number is one that can only be divided by itself and by 1.) That impressed one fan, who noted, "You're correct, it isn't prime but you still are!"