Danica McKellar's Makeup-Free Pic Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine
Before becoming a Hallmark star, Danica McKellar had already endeared herself to TV viewers as Winnie Cooper, the on-and-off-again crush of Fred Savage's Kevin Arnold on "The Wonder Years." Not wanting to be pigeonholed in her famous role, McKellar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in math and authored a bestselling book series aimed at making math concepts less daunting for preteen girls. Yet her love for acting never dimmed. McKellar continued to take voice acting roles and guest spots in shows such as "How I Met Your Mother" before finding her niche in the feel-good TV romance genre.
Now it's time to start feeling older, kids: "The Wonder Years" ended its run more than 30 years ago, and the actors, who began as middle-schoolers, are now more like middle-agers. But you'd never know it to look at McKellar. On her January 4, 2026 birthday, the actress posted a makeup- and filter-free selfie on X (formerly Twitter), declaring, "This is 51!" She has every reason to boast; the pic reveals a flawless complexion and only the smallest hint of facial lines. If anything, McKellar looks more mature, but still retains that girl-next-door quality that stole Kevin's heart.
This is 51! 🌟
No makeup, no filters, just front-facing lighting and a healthy lifestyle to look – and more importantly – *feel* the best I can. 🙌 Today I spent time with family (puzzling!), worked out, cold plunged in the ocean and had a big dinner. :) Feeling blessed beyond... pic.twitter.com/clBwxxTIVi
— Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) January 4, 2026
Followers couldn't agree more. Comments included "Naturally stunning," "Your skin looks AMAZING!" and "You look great! I still have a crush on you." McKellar also noted that, despite being an odd number, 51 is not a prime number because it's divisible by 3. (You might recall from math class that a prime number is one that can only be divided by itself and by 1.) That impressed one fan, who noted, "You're correct, it isn't prime but you still are!"
Clean living and a successful career keep McKellar young
Danica McKellar attributes her age-defying looks to her health-conscious lifestyle. In an interview with Fox News, the actress explained that her "boring diet" is dairy- and gluten-free, with no processed foods or coffee and only an occasional sip of alcohol. She relies on water throughout the day to stay hydrated (McKellar calls chemical-laden sodas "evil"), and if she wants dessert, she fills up on lean meat and veggies first. Yoga, dancing, and lifting light weights also help keep the "You, Me & the Christmas Trees" star in top shape.
Certainly having a fulfilling life and successful career helps contribute to McKellar's youthfulness. McKellar left Hallmark for Great American Family at the invitation of the network's founder, a former Hallmark CEO, knowing it would mean more opportunities to write and produce. It also allowed her to continue working with one of her closest friends, fellow Hallmark alum Candace Cameron Bure, who helped start McKellar on a journey to faith. Now, McKellar is a committed Christian, who shares her beliefs on her social media accounts. McKellar and Bure also share the dilemma of having to perform in love scenes, which make both of their husbands squirm a bit. Their solution: When watching the movies with their partners, they fast-forward through the onscreen smooches.
McKellar's ability to turn back the clock means she can look forward to many more leading romantic parts in the future. When the time comes, she might even inspire a whole new sub-genre of stories centered around couples in their retirement era. ("An Ageless Christmas" has a nice ring to it.)