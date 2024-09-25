Hallmark Alum Danica McKellar's Journey With Faith Took Off With Candace Cameron Bure
Danica McKellar, who had starred in several Hallmark movies (including one her husband wrote for her), said fellow actor Candace Cameron Bure was instrumental in transforming her faith after the latter invited her to their church. The "Perfect Match" star was aware of the teachings of Christianity growing up, but she had remained an unbeliever. She admitted having bias about Christianity due to the "bad reputation," linking it to causing wars and religious people being judgmental. However, things changed when she joined the "Full House" actress in the church she attended.
"And my good friend Candace Cameron Bure ... she brought me to church. And all I can say is that something happened," McKellar said when she appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" in December 2023. During the visit to the church, the pair watched a passion play, which McKellar said helped her understand and shift from being a nonbeliever to a believer. She realized that "Jesus was anti-religion." Overall, McKellar said the visit was a life-changing experience that affected her perspective on life.
Bure shared a photo of her and McKellar during the said visit on Instagram, which she uploaded in April 2022. In the snap, the two stars, who left Hallmark Channel and joined the Great American Family network, are all smiles as they pose for a photo. In the caption, Bure revealed that they were observing Palm Sunday leading up to Easter and would be watching "The Passion Play," a musical about Jesus Christ's life, death, and resurrection at Shepherd Church.
Danica McKellar details her journey to faith
Danica McKellar has been championing her encounter with Jesus due to the joy and peace it brought to her life. It might appear to some that her eagerness was because the whole ordeal was new to her, but she was not a complete stranger when it came to matters of faith.
McKellar spoke on the "Human Hope Podcast" on Thanksgiving 2022. According to her, she went to a Catholic school during her elementary years. However, her parents constantly reminded her that "religion is fine, but it's been used for a lot of evil in the world." When she was in her 20s, her dad became a born-again Christian and would talk to her about his faith. The "Wonder Years" actor felt that it clicked with her dad but not with her. "I would listen with kindness and patience, but I didn't really get it," she added. Her dad reportedly told her he hoped she would find the same faith and she did in her 40s, when Candace Cameron Bure brought her into church.
She told CCM Magazine that she had always believed in "God of some sort," but she didn't like what she heard about religion. She even admitted that she was judgmental of Christianity. When she became a believer, she learned that Jesus was against religion and was amazed. "There's a lot of negativity, but that's not [what] it is, so it's about the relationship, the peace and the joy," McKellar explained.
Danica McKellar celebrated her 2-year anniversary of being a believer on Easter 2024
In March 2024, former Hallmark star Danica McKellar revisited her journey to finding faith as she prepared for her Easter Sunday celebration. She again credited her fellow Great American Family actor Candace Cameron Bure and announced she was celebrating her second anniversary as a believer. "Easter week for me, this year marks two years of becoming a believer," she told Fox News Digital.
According to the "Love and Sunshine" star, her visit to Shepherd Church in 2022 changed her life in a way she could not explain. "Some people say the Holy Spirit came to me. All I know is that I knew I became a believer, and it was the most wonderful, transformative moment," McKellar added. She was overjoyed because two years after she encountered Jesus, she still felt the same level of peace. During the interview, she also explained the importance of Easter to the faithful as a season of "redemption and rebirth."
McKellar shared some snaps of how she celebrated Easter 2024 on Instagram. She spent the day with her family, including her son Draco, and husband Scott Sveslosky. Her other family members were also present. They attended the Sunday church service together. The former Hallmark star also told Fox News Digital that her faith has transmitted to her loved ones. "I think I'm rubbing off on them slowly but surely," she said.