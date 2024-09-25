Hallmark Alum Danica McKellar's Journey With Faith Took Off With Candace Cameron Bure

Danica McKellar, who had starred in several Hallmark movies (including one her husband wrote for her), said fellow actor Candace Cameron Bure was instrumental in transforming her faith after the latter invited her to their church. The "Perfect Match" star was aware of the teachings of Christianity growing up, but she had remained an unbeliever. She admitted having bias about Christianity due to the "bad reputation," linking it to causing wars and religious people being judgmental. However, things changed when she joined the "Full House" actress in the church she attended.

"And my good friend Candace Cameron Bure ... she brought me to church. And all I can say is that something happened," McKellar said when she appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" in December 2023. During the visit to the church, the pair watched a passion play, which McKellar said helped her understand and shift from being a nonbeliever to a believer. She realized that "Jesus was anti-religion." Overall, McKellar said the visit was a life-changing experience that affected her perspective on life.

Bure shared a photo of her and McKellar during the said visit on Instagram, which she uploaded in April 2022. In the snap, the two stars, who left Hallmark Channel and joined the Great American Family network, are all smiles as they pose for a photo. In the caption, Bure revealed that they were observing Palm Sunday leading up to Easter and would be watching "The Passion Play," a musical about Jesus Christ's life, death, and resurrection at Shepherd Church.

