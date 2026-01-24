Jacob Frey's Drastic Transformation Since Becoming Mayor Of Minneapolis

After the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer on January 7, 2026, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was front-and-center as a critic of the Trump administration's tactics. This included him making headlines during a televised press conference where he said, "To ICE, get the f*** out of Minneapolis" (per CBS News). The shooting is the latest heartbreaking moment for Minnesota's most populous city, and Frey, who became mayor in January 2018, has been there for much of it. The stress Frey likely feels is not only visible by his angry choice of words, but by how he looks in comparison to how he looked in the past. Frey seems much more frazzled, without the youthful smile he entered office with.

Stephen Maturen & Frazer Harrison/Getty

At the January 7 press conference, Frey looked tired, with his hair tousled and his cheeks sunken. In interviews afterward he had bags under his eyes and a five-o-clock shadow. The after effect of being at the forefront was most telling when he spoke to CNN's Kaitlan Collins on January 8. Sitting beside Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Frey was gaunt and exhausted, as if the weight of his city had sunk into his bones. Although he didn't back down in his call for an investigation into the Renee Nicole Good shooting, every press conference and interview Frey did (which involved having to defend his rhetoric as well) continued to show a politician seemingly stressed to the breaking point and who may not have enough time to take care of himself.