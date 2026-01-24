Jacob Frey's Drastic Transformation Since Becoming Mayor Of Minneapolis
After the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer on January 7, 2026, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was front-and-center as a critic of the Trump administration's tactics. This included him making headlines during a televised press conference where he said, "To ICE, get the f*** out of Minneapolis" (per CBS News). The shooting is the latest heartbreaking moment for Minnesota's most populous city, and Frey, who became mayor in January 2018, has been there for much of it. The stress Frey likely feels is not only visible by his angry choice of words, but by how he looks in comparison to how he looked in the past. Frey seems much more frazzled, without the youthful smile he entered office with.
At the January 7 press conference, Frey looked tired, with his hair tousled and his cheeks sunken. In interviews afterward he had bags under his eyes and a five-o-clock shadow. The after effect of being at the forefront was most telling when he spoke to CNN's Kaitlan Collins on January 8. Sitting beside Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Frey was gaunt and exhausted, as if the weight of his city had sunk into his bones. Although he didn't back down in his call for an investigation into the Renee Nicole Good shooting, every press conference and interview Frey did (which involved having to defend his rhetoric as well) continued to show a politician seemingly stressed to the breaking point and who may not have enough time to take care of himself.
Jacob Frey was mayor during George Floyd's death and a mass shooting
Outside of maybe President Donald Trump, who covers up his aging with deep orange makeup and whatever he's doing to his hair, so many politicians turn old quickly before our eyes. This is most notable with presidents, who are in front of cameras nearly every day as they work for the nation. Perhaps the best example of this is Barack Obama, who was sworn into office in 2009 looking bright-eyed and hopeful at the ripe age of 47. However, over his two terms, Obama transformed from looking fresh to weary, especially seen with his rapidly graying hair. Similarly, Gavin Newsom's hair has grayed significantly over his tenure as governor of California.
Now, parallels can be seen with Jacob Frey. He was only 36 when he started his first term as mayor, but then began a four-year term which included COVID-19 and the George Floyd killing. In the second half of 2025, and going into 2026, the mayor's time in office included the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in August 2025, ICE's targeting of Somali residents, and Renee Nicole Good's death. Although some may think Frey looks weak, his message isn't as he stands up for what he believes in. And as worn-out as he appears, at least he's not looking as sapped as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has seemed on camera.
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.