Ghastly New Pic Of Trump At The White House Puts His Bald Spot & Bad Makeup On Blast

Donald Trump's attempts to set the record straight about his health have been completely backfiring lately. And his appearance in a recently snapped photo is sure to add fuel to the fire.

By now, we all know that Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade, and there's no shortage of jarring photos of his makeup out there. So, one would think we wouldn't be too surprised to see the controversial president having a bad hair and makeup moment. Yet, this latest pic is evidence that, against all odds, his signature hair and makeup can always get worse.

On January 4, Trump made his return to the White House after spending the holidays at Mar-a-Lago. After Marine One landed, photos were snapped of the controversial president as he walked across the South Lawn. If these photos are any indication, then Trump is feeling anything but relaxed and refreshed after the holiday season. His hair is looking thinner than ever, and even at night, his makeup is still an obvious mess. As journalist Aaron Rupar put it when sharing one of the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trump looked like death warmed over as he returned to the White House tonight."