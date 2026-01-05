Ghastly New Pic Of Trump At The White House Puts His Bald Spot & Bad Makeup On Blast
Donald Trump's attempts to set the record straight about his health have been completely backfiring lately. And his appearance in a recently snapped photo is sure to add fuel to the fire.
By now, we all know that Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade, and there's no shortage of jarring photos of his makeup out there. So, one would think we wouldn't be too surprised to see the controversial president having a bad hair and makeup moment. Yet, this latest pic is evidence that, against all odds, his signature hair and makeup can always get worse.
On January 4, Trump made his return to the White House after spending the holidays at Mar-a-Lago. After Marine One landed, photos were snapped of the controversial president as he walked across the South Lawn. If these photos are any indication, then Trump is feeling anything but relaxed and refreshed after the holiday season. His hair is looking thinner than ever, and even at night, his makeup is still an obvious mess. As journalist Aaron Rupar put it when sharing one of the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Trump looked like death warmed over as he returned to the White House tonight."
These photos aren't helping Trump's insistence that he is in good health
Between concerns about his bandaged hand and mounting cognitive decline rumors, Donald Trump just can't escape questions about whether he's anywhere near as mentally and physically fit as he claims. And, based on the reaction on X, it's safe to say that these latest photos are making the gossip even worse. "He's giving serious Weekend at Bernie's," one X-user joked. "Trump spent 3 weeks at Mar-a-Lago and he came back looking like a haunted meatloaf," wrote another. One commenter added, "I loved him in Nosferatu."
For someone who desperately wants everyone to think he is in peak physical condition, these are definitely not the type of comments Trump wants to be raking in. Yet, regardless of what's really going on with his health behind closed doors, it's hard for folks to ignore how it looks from the outside. And, considering the fact that Trump will turn 80 this year and he just disclosed some concerning truths about his diet, exercise, and medication preferences, there will probably be more photos where these came from in the year ahead.