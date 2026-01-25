Erika Kirk's Gold Suit For AmFest 2025 Seemingly Cost Her A Pretty Penny

Three months after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, his widow Erika Kirk stepped into the spotlight and became a leading voice (and possible fashion icon) in the conservative movement. The new chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Erika has often worn interesting outfits and her decision to sport a sparkling gold suit while at AmericaFest 2025 did not go unnoticed. Erika wore the gold blazer and pants to announce TPUSA's endorsement of JD Vance as the Republican presidential candidate for 2028.

Erika's gold suit appears to have cost enough to feed a family of four for a month. While it's possible Erika wore cheaper versions of the suit, the blazer and pants go for a combined $1,590 before taxes. The top appears to be the Justin Sequin Blazer, which originally cost $895. The pants look very similar to the Alice + Olivia Athena Sequined Wide-Leg Pants, that would've cost Erika $695. Both the blazer and the pants are 97% polyester, which could be dangerous for Erika, who likes to enter with a volley of fireworks.

The good news is that the two pieces are more than enough to earn free shipping, so some money was likely saved in that respect.