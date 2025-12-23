The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars & Politicians At AmFest 2025

Over the course of four days, tens of thousands of attendees excitedly crowded a convention center in Phoenix, Arizona, for the annual AmericaFest, aka AmFest, conference. Sponsored by Turning Point USA and aimed at young conservatives, the event featured famous political and entertainment figures discussing American values, politics, and religion, with occasional pauses to take jabs at each other as well as, naturally, the liberals. Vice President JD Vance, who had a close friendship with Charlie Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA, was among the headliners.

He, along with other several guests, including Charlie's wife, and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, mourned the loss of the slain podcaster and urged the audience to carry on his spirit. However, unlike an awards show where a particular fashion aesthetic is typically the norm, AmericaFest 2025 had no apparent dress code — and it showed. Much like the divided Republican party, the speakers couldn't seem to pick a unified look. Their outfits ranged from businesslike to party-girl, making for a rather peculiar mishmash. These are the stand-outs that stood out in the worst way.