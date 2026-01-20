Erika Kirk & JD Vance's Hug Is Under The Microscope After Usha Pregnancy News

Welp — we definitely didn't have this one on our 2026 bingo card: Usha Vance is pregnant. After JD Vance and Erika Kirk's affair rumors and the Vances divorce gossip plagued 2025, plenty of folks thought they knew what to expect for the couple this year, and it definitely wasn't a fourth Vance baby. Yet, the official SLOTUS Instagram has broken the news. "We're very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing!" the January 20 caption read. The post also noted that the baby boy is due in July. And, this timeline has folks asking questions about that infamous hug between JD and Erika.

In late October, JD and Erika's cozy embrace at a Turning Point USA event jump-started a messy MAGA rumor. It had only been a month since Erika's husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed, but folks still wondered if she had a budding romance with the vice president. And, considering the seemingly mounting evidence that there was trouble in paradise for JD and Usha, folks online thought everything was lining up for a big MAGA scandal. Now, though, Usha is expecting. And her July due date has netizens everywhere doing a bit of mental math. We can save you the trouble of having to count on your fingers: this baby is due nine months after JD and Erika's gossip-inducing hug.