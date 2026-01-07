JD Vance Attempts To Defuse Those Usha Divorce Rumors With Transparent Interview

Second Lady Usha Vance keeps ditching her wedding ring, sending divorce rumors into overdrive. JD Vance seemed to try to do some damage control over the whole situation, and yet, we're still left wondering about the state of JD and Usha's marriage. JD sat down with NBC News, and he was asked about all the headlines about Usha not wearing her ring. Apparently, they think it's funny. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," JD said, according to NBC News.

He then went on to tell the story of how she recently took off her wedding ring for her shower, and she didn't put it on as they were rushing to get to an event. JD said: "She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.' And I was like, 'let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.' So we actually have a little bit of fun with it."

JD's explanation still leaves us with questions. If your wedding ring is an everyday wear item, even if you take it off to do something like taking a shower, it's often the first thing you automatically put on. And it's not like we've seen Usha rushing out of the house with wet hair and mismatched sweats; she's clearly got time enough to do her hair and makeup and put on other jewelry, which takes a lot more time than it does to put on a ring. And those are all things often done in a bathroom, which, according to JD, is where she was when she took off her ring.