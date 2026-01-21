Whispers Of Kelly Clarkson's Show Ending Have Everyone Saying The Same Tragic Thing
If reports are to be believed, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" could be preparing for its swan song after just over six years on the air. Citing multiple insiders, Page Six claims that the first "American Idol" winner's daytime talk show will come to an end after its ongoing seventh season wraps up. "[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it's not sustainable anymore," one source said. Other outlets have corroborated this report, including Entertainment Tonight, whose sources stated point-blank, "Kelly is done." And, given the timing of this revelation, fans of Clarkson's show are all coming to the same tragic conclusion.
Judging by the comment section of Entertainment Tonight's post about "The Kelly Clarkson Show" ending, it seems many fans believe this development is at least partially due to Clarkson wanting to spend more time with her children following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, who is Clarkson's ex-husband. "I wish Kelly all the best, particularly as she is now the sole parent to her young kids," one Facebook user wrote. "The show is closely tied to her ex-husband. She may need distance for that reason alone," another added, referencing the fact that Blackstock was an executive producer on the show during its first two seasons. Notably, Clarkson took some time off from hosting her show in early 2025 amid Blackstock's health struggles, which were not known to the public at the time.
That said, while it stands to reason that Clarkson would want something as demanding as a talk show off her plate now that she has to navigate being a single parent during what is certainly a trying time for her kids, it may not be the only reason she's reportedly decided to step away from hosting duties.
Kelly Clarkson reportedly wants to focus on music again
While fresh reports surfaced in January 2026 that Kelly Clarkson was preparing to say goodbye to her talk show, rumors that she's ready to pack it in on that front are nothing new. What's more, she's allegedly been considering it even before her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away in August 2025 (though that obviously may have solidified the decision).
In early September 2025, shortly before Season 7 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" premiered, Globe reported that the new season was likely to be the show's last, as Clarkson was hoping to start focusing on her music career again. "Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion," an insider told the outlet, though added, "She's going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable — and there's nothing wrong with making money."
On that note, while Clarkson still performs music live, and is even returning to Las Vegas for a fresh batch of residency dates later this year, she hasn't been on a proper concert tour since 2019 — the same year her show premiered. "We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job," Clarkson confessed during a special Atlantic City concert in May 2025 (via Billboard). At any rate, though, even if "The Kelly Clarkson Show" does end up calling it a day after Season 7, that still won't be for a little while. As we mentioned, that season premiered in September 2025 — about four months ago. Previous seasons of the show have run anywhere from nine months to one year in total, airing anywhere from 160 to 180 episodes.