Whispers Of Kelly Clarkson's Show Ending Have Everyone Saying The Same Tragic Thing

If reports are to be believed, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" could be preparing for its swan song after just over six years on the air. Citing multiple insiders, Page Six claims that the first "American Idol" winner's daytime talk show will come to an end after its ongoing seventh season wraps up. "[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it's not sustainable anymore," one source said. Other outlets have corroborated this report, including Entertainment Tonight, whose sources stated point-blank, "Kelly is done." And, given the timing of this revelation, fans of Clarkson's show are all coming to the same tragic conclusion.

Judging by the comment section of Entertainment Tonight's post about "The Kelly Clarkson Show" ending, it seems many fans believe this development is at least partially due to Clarkson wanting to spend more time with her children following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, who is Clarkson's ex-husband. "I wish Kelly all the best, particularly as she is now the sole parent to her young kids," one Facebook user wrote. "The show is closely tied to her ex-husband. She may need distance for that reason alone," another added, referencing the fact that Blackstock was an executive producer on the show during its first two seasons. Notably, Clarkson took some time off from hosting her show in early 2025 amid Blackstock's health struggles, which were not known to the public at the time.

That said, while it stands to reason that Clarkson would want something as demanding as a talk show off her plate now that she has to navigate being a single parent during what is certainly a trying time for her kids, it may not be the only reason she's reportedly decided to step away from hosting duties.