Kelly Clarkson's Lingering Absence From Her Talk Show Has Everyone Worried
Texas-native Kelly Clarkson shot to fame at the age of 20, when she was crowned the first ever winner of "American Idol" for its inaugural season in 2002. After delivering award-winning music over the years and serving as a judge on "The Voice," the singer also has her own daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which has garnered her two Daytime Emmy awards. In the wake of such success, it's been worrying that Clarkson has been absent from her eponymous show without explanation.
Clarkson was a no-show on March 3, came back for two days, and then was absent for the following week. Celebrity pals stepped in to guest host, including Brooke Shields, Molly Sims, and Josh Groban. Clarkson's unexplained absence has had the internet buzzing with speculation about where the beloved "Stronger" singer might be. According to TMZ, however, the concern for Clarkson's welfare is unnecessary. A source told the outlet that Clarkson is dealing with an issue that doesn't directly involve her and was expected to be back to taping her show on March 14 (Can you hear that collective sigh of relief from her fans?)
This isn't the first time we've been worried about Kelly Clarkson
It isn't far-fetched to be concerned about Kelly Clarkson. Far from it, as the "Because of You" singer turned talk-show host has had us worried in the past. Clarkson, who has been open about tragic moments in her life, including her childhood, has sparked health rumors, including ones about Ozempic use for her weight loss transformation. Then there was her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock, whom she was married to between 2013 and 2020. And, of course, it wouldn't be Hollywood without a bit of scandal, which includes the drama surrounding "The Kelly Clarkson Show" itself.
But as the "Stronger" singer has shown fans before, a little adversity doesn't hold her down. The mom of two will undoubtedly be back on the small screen soon enough, and may offer an explanation for her lingering absence from her talk show that has had everyone worried.