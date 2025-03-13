Kelly Clarkson's Lingering Absence From Her Talk Show Has Everyone Worried

Texas-native Kelly Clarkson shot to fame at the age of 20, when she was crowned the first ever winner of "American Idol" for its inaugural season in 2002. After delivering award-winning music over the years and serving as a judge on "The Voice," the singer also has her own daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which has garnered her two Daytime Emmy awards. In the wake of such success, it's been worrying that Clarkson has been absent from her eponymous show without explanation.

Advertisement

Clarkson was a no-show on March 3, came back for two days, and then was absent for the following week. Celebrity pals stepped in to guest host, including Brooke Shields, Molly Sims, and Josh Groban. Clarkson's unexplained absence has had the internet buzzing with speculation about where the beloved "Stronger" singer might be. According to TMZ, however, the concern for Clarkson's welfare is unnecessary. A source told the outlet that Clarkson is dealing with an issue that doesn't directly involve her and was expected to be back to taping her show on March 14 (Can you hear that collective sigh of relief from her fans?)