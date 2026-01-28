Everything Lindsey Graham Has Said About His Secretive Love Life
Lindsey Graham has accomplished a lot in his life. He was a congressman for several terms and later became a senator for South Carolina in 2002. Graham is often in front of cameras for interviews, and in 2016, even ran for president. He became close to President Donald Trump, agreeing with nearly every single outrageous thing Trump says, despite vehemently opposing him when they were rivals. Beyond his career, however, Graham has never married or had kids. In fact, it's seemingly been decades since he's been in a relationship.
In his 2015 memoir "My Story," Lindsey Graham expounded on his love life. He wrote that he'd never been married because, "The opportunity never presented itself at the right time, or I never found time to meet the right girl, or the right girl was smart enough not to have time for me" (via People). However, he did name three girlfriends he had decades ago. To prove how thrilling those relationships were, Graham told a story about how a peanut butter sandwich once got stuck to a girlfriend's butt.
Writing about a different relationship with a woman named Sylvia, whom Graham met while he was in the military, the senator mentioned how that was the closest he came to getting married. The couple ended up getting pulled in two different directions, with Sylvia having to go back to Vienna, where her family lived. "I was a South Carolina boy who needed to go home," Graham said (per Politico).
Lindsey Graham has dealt with speculation about his sexuality
During his political career, Lindsey Graham has spoken out in support of traditional marriage and was a co-sponsor of 1996's Defense of Marriage Act, which recognized "'marriage' as only a legal union between one man and one woman as husband and wife" (per Congress). However, since Graham has never married or had kids, and with his high-pitched accent, it has led to many assumptions about his sexuality. Both netizens on social media and late night talk show hosts have discussed the rumors that Graham is secretly gay.
In 2025, during a deposition in her lawsuit against Bill Maher, Trump superfan Laura Loomer, who has called Graham gay on X, said under oath a Trump staffer confirmed the senator's sexuality to her. Loomer is known for sharing conspiracy theories, so take that with a grain of salt. Because of his right-wing politics, Graham's sexuality has also been mocked by the left too. Chelsea Handler took a dig at him in a 2018 tweet, writing, "If you're wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it's probably because it's #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC" (via People). This led to Graham speaking to TMZ: "To the extent that it matters, I'm not gay." That is seemingly the only time he has publicly addressed the rumors.