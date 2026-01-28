Everything Lindsey Graham Has Said About His Secretive Love Life

Lindsey Graham has accomplished a lot in his life. He was a congressman for several terms and later became a senator for South Carolina in 2002. Graham is often in front of cameras for interviews, and in 2016, even ran for president. He became close to President Donald Trump, agreeing with nearly every single outrageous thing Trump says, despite vehemently opposing him when they were rivals. Beyond his career, however, Graham has never married or had kids. In fact, it's seemingly been decades since he's been in a relationship.

In his 2015 memoir "My Story," Lindsey Graham expounded on his love life. He wrote that he'd never been married because, "The opportunity never presented itself at the right time, or I never found time to meet the right girl, or the right girl was smart enough not to have time for me" (via People). However, he did name three girlfriends he had decades ago. To prove how thrilling those relationships were, Graham told a story about how a peanut butter sandwich once got stuck to a girlfriend's butt.

Writing about a different relationship with a woman named Sylvia, whom Graham met while he was in the military, the senator mentioned how that was the closest he came to getting married. The couple ended up getting pulled in two different directions, with Sylvia having to go back to Vienna, where her family lived. "I was a South Carolina boy who needed to go home," Graham said (per Politico).