Laura Loomer: What To Know About The Far-Right Activist & Her Rumored Relationship With Donald Trump

Donald Trump may be facing mounting pressure to distance himself from Laura Loomer, but he has still embraced her as a supporter. In a September 2024 press conference held in California, Trump didn't exactly attempt to separate himself her. "Laura has been a supporter of mine," he told journalists. "Just like a lot of people are supporters, and she's been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign." When pressed to respond to some of her more controversial statements, Trump simply deflected. "I don't know what she said, but that's not up to me," he said. He explained that he has no power over her more controversial statements, adding, "She is a strong person, she's got strong opinions."

The news conference was not the first time that Trump discussed Loomer's support. Per a report by the Wall Street Journal, the former president called her out at one of his political rallies in Iowa. After asking her to stand before a roaring crowd, Trump announced, "You want to try and have her on your side."

Following his press conference in California, however, Trump issued a statement via his Truth Social account. In it, he said that Loomer is not a part of his campaign and reiterated that she is one of his supporters. Although he went on to say that he does indeed "disagree with the statements she made," he also attempted to clarify her position: "But, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!" (via MSNBC).

