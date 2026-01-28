Erika Kirk Will Never Live Down Her Tacky Pink Puffy Dress (And Sadly We Can't Forget)

It's hard to look past some of Erika Kirk's questionable fashion choices when she's seemingly on the PR run of a lifetime. Nestled between the spicy outfits that challenged Erika Kirk's tradwife branding, the new CEO of her late husband's company, Turning Point USA, has managed to put together more modest fits — albeit still rather tacky, at the same time. One particular ensemble that sticks out like a sore thumb is the pink ruffled flower-bomb donned by the grieving widow at a TPUSA event in November 2025. Captured in an Instagram reel, comments underneath compared the look to a bedspread on a canopy bed from 1978, Kleenex tissues, and ghosts of Republicans' past, like televangelist Tammy Faye.

Users were also quick to call out the length of the dress, claiming that the skirt was too short for presenting from a high podium. However, while it might be hard to tell under all the layers of pink poof, Kirk isn't even wearing a dress in the first place. Commenters on a TikTok video praising the outfit were quick to identify it as a top and skirt from designer brand Zimmermann. With the top-half originally selling for $1,350 at Saks Fifth Avenue and the skirt retailing for $711 at luxury retailer Lyst, this hot mess also has a high price point.