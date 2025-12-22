Erika Kirk Was Undeniably A Fashion Disaster At Turning Point USA's AmericaFest
Erika Kirk has been taking up the mantle of her late husband's work with Turning Point USA. As part of these responsibilities, Erika hosted AmericaFest in December 2025. Since the event stretched over four days, it gave Erika plenty of opportunities to make a statement with her fashion. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's murder, Erika's outfits have often meant more than people realized. However, regardless of the intended symbolism, Erika's gotten panned for some of her clothing choices, and AmericaFest was no exception.
I forgot how triggered 100 follower count ppl get when you make fun of Erika Kirk for dressing like Joan Rivers
But 😭😭😭 keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/1vYbcTFKAf
— Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) December 21, 2025
Although Erika played it safe with a black blouse and flowing pants at part of the event, her decision to wear a sequin-covered jacket and pants was a total fail. Erika wore this ensemble when she announced Turning Point USA's endorsement of JD Vance for president in 2028. While social media didn't buy Erika's attempt to dispel persistent affair rumors about her and Vance, people had a field day panning her 'fit.
After comedian Jay Jurden compared Erika to Joan Rivers on X (formerly Twitter), another X user supported the comparison by posting photos of Rivers in similarly sparkly attire. Others felt that Erika's glitter glam had a decidedly retro vibe. "She looks like [she's] dressing for the golden girls," remarked one poster on X. "She's the new Tammy Faye," joked a Threads user. Comparisons aside, Erika's over-the-top looks have been fashion missteps for her. Her green sequined gown landed her on our worst-dressed list at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.
Erika's giant pants swallowed her frame
In addition to the sequined suit disaster, Erika Kirk went too far with flare pants at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event. The super-wide legged trousers didn't fit correctly — the long hem completely engulfed her shoes, which could have been a tripping hazard as she walked on stage. Then, when she sat down to talk with rapper Nicki Minaj, the excess material looked baggy. Erika paired the pants with two different tops, and both were fashion fails.
When she styled them with a white cropped jacket, the resulting monochrome look was bland. The hem of the jacket blended in with the pants, resulting in a boxy silhouette. Instead, Erika would have benefited from a belt to define her waist.
Erika Kirk: "Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift, excuse me, grit..."
This is the greatest Freudian slip of all time. pic.twitter.com/WMLhCqhnrg
— Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 21, 2025
While Erika's brown satin blouse was a slightly better combo, the look had its own set of problems. Again, the 'fit didn't flatter Erika's silhouette, since the blouse had a saggy hem that tied into a droopy bow. Erika was wearing this ensemble when she welcomed JD Vance onto the stage at the convention. Although some social media users wondered if there would be a repeat of Erika's cozy, head-grabbing hug with Vance that initially ignited affair rumors, that didn't happen. This time they gave a quick high five and, when they embraced, Erika kept it quick, ending with a shoulder pat.