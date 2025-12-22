Erika Kirk Was Undeniably A Fashion Disaster At Turning Point USA's AmericaFest

Erika Kirk has been taking up the mantle of her late husband's work with Turning Point USA. As part of these responsibilities, Erika hosted AmericaFest in December 2025. Since the event stretched over four days, it gave Erika plenty of opportunities to make a statement with her fashion. In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's murder, Erika's outfits have often meant more than people realized. However, regardless of the intended symbolism, Erika's gotten panned for some of her clothing choices, and AmericaFest was no exception.

I forgot how triggered 100 follower count ppl get when you make fun of Erika Kirk for dressing like Joan Rivers But 😭😭😭 keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/1vYbcTFKAf — Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) December 21, 2025

Although Erika played it safe with a black blouse and flowing pants at part of the event, her decision to wear a sequin-covered jacket and pants was a total fail. Erika wore this ensemble when she announced Turning Point USA's endorsement of JD Vance for president in 2028. While social media didn't buy Erika's attempt to dispel persistent affair rumors about her and Vance, people had a field day panning her 'fit.

After comedian Jay Jurden compared Erika to Joan Rivers on X (formerly Twitter), another X user supported the comparison by posting photos of Rivers in similarly sparkly attire. Others felt that Erika's glitter glam had a decidedly retro vibe. "She looks like [she's] dressing for the golden girls," remarked one poster on X. "She's the new Tammy Faye," joked a Threads user. Comparisons aside, Erika's over-the-top looks have been fashion missteps for her. Her green sequined gown landed her on our worst-dressed list at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.