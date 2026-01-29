The Truth About Tyler Perry's Bachelor Lifestyle And Why He Never Married

Actor, director, writer, and producer Tyler Perry may be comfortable playing lots of vastly different roles, but he always stays true to himself. While that version of himself might not always be the best (Perry is allegedly a nightmare to work for), the "Gone Girl" star has been refreshingly honest about his past struggles with poverty, a tumultuous upbringing, and even his later issues with his position in life. Following Perry's separation from the mother of his son, Gelila Bekele, the filmmaker described being 51 and single as "what a midlife crisis looks like" in a post on Instagram. The couple had been together for 11 years, and even after the birth of their son Aman in 2014, marriage was never in the cards for Perry.

A notoriously busy bee, the prolific producer's bachelor lifestyle looks a lot like work, work, and more work. With notable titles such as "Divorced Sistas" and "Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black" coming out since the breakup, his aversion to the institution seems clear. There are plenty of Hollywood stars who have never gotten married, but considering that Perry is an outspoken Christian with financial ties to the Black Church, it's strange that the "Madea" creator is seemingly opposed to a core belief of his religion. However, the application of theology is fluid, and identity might play a larger role in how Perry chooses to live his life.