A Look At Tyler Perry's Sweet Bond With Harry And Meghan's Daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a few of their friendships dry up and wither away (see their drama-filled breakup with the Beckhams), but their close bond with director and actor Tyler Perry is here to stay. When it seemed like the world was coming down around Prince Harry and Meghan, the royal couple found solace in their newfound friendship with Perry. In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan faced a wave of criticism stemming from their announcement that they were stepping down from their positions as senior royals and wanted to live in North America. This monumental decision sent shockwaves around the country, and of course within the royal family. Sources with the Mirror claimed that Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were especially upset.
In the midst of the backlash, an unlikely person extended a helping hand. As revealed on the podcast "Let's Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa," Perry, who was a stranger to Sussexes at the time, reached out to Meghan and let her know that he would look after her and her family if they ever needed anything. His show of kindness towards the struggling twosome would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship with the entire Sussex family, including their youngest child, Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Perry plays an incredibly important role in the little princess' life, which has laid the foundation for the sweet bond they share.
Perry is Princess Lilibet's godfather
They say that close friendships are forged during trying times, which may explain why Tyler Perry's friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is as strong as it is. The Sussexes moved in with Perry in Los Angeles as they were facing criticism for leaving their positions as senior royals. Perry's luxurious mansion was the perfect spot for the family to unwind and breathe after their dramatic exit from overseas. His home also proved to be a great place to raise their growing family. As revealed in the second part of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Prince Archie took his first steps right in Perry's home (via Daily Mail).
The acclaimed producer truly became part of the Sussex family while they caught their breath in his abode. In the couple's Netflix series, Perry stated that after Harry and Meghan moved into their own home, they didn't stop including him in their family's life. They even asked him to be godfather to Lilibet, a title which he said he was honored to accept. "They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather,'" Perry recalled in his interview for Harry and Meghan's Netflix series. "I had to take a minute to take that in."
A source with People reported that Perry was there for Princess Lilibet's christening. The small affair had around 30 guests and took place in Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California.
He has an adorable nickname for her
Tyler Perry has shown time and time again that he respects and acknowledges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request for privacy. This is shown by how little he publicly discusses his close connection with the royal family, including his role as godfather to Princess Lilibet. But during his appearance on "Let's Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa," Perry took a rare moment to share a little bit about his bond with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngest child.
Just like your typical godfather, Perry has reserved a special nickname just for his godchild, Princess Lilibet. He revealed to Ripa and her listeners that he calls the princess "Little Lili." Perry went on to shower affection onto his godchild and give a sweet compliment to his friends, Prince Harry and Meghan. "[Lilibet's] so adorable," the director said, before adding, "They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful."
Harry and Meghan are frequently swarmed by rumors of lost friendships and broken relationships, so we're happy to know that they and their children have a close friend in Perry.