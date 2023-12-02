A Look At Tyler Perry's Sweet Bond With Harry And Meghan's Daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a few of their friendships dry up and wither away (see their drama-filled breakup with the Beckhams), but their close bond with director and actor Tyler Perry is here to stay. When it seemed like the world was coming down around Prince Harry and Meghan, the royal couple found solace in their newfound friendship with Perry. In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan faced a wave of criticism stemming from their announcement that they were stepping down from their positions as senior royals and wanted to live in North America. This monumental decision sent shockwaves around the country, and of course within the royal family. Sources with the Mirror claimed that Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were especially upset.

In the midst of the backlash, an unlikely person extended a helping hand. As revealed on the podcast "Let's Talk Off-Camera with Kelly Ripa," Perry, who was a stranger to Sussexes at the time, reached out to Meghan and let her know that he would look after her and her family if they ever needed anything. His show of kindness towards the struggling twosome would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship with the entire Sussex family, including their youngest child, Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Perry plays an incredibly important role in the little princess' life, which has laid the foundation for the sweet bond they share.