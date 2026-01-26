Photos Of Princess Leonor Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025

For Princess Leonor of Spain, 2025 was a big year full of big moments and opportunities to flaunt her fashion sense and show off her style. The regal royal, who is in line to become the first ruling queen of Spain since Isabella II in the 1860s, celebrated her 20th birthday in October 2025, but she spent much of the year on a sailing ship as part of her military service. Even in her formal military gear, it's clear just how stunning her transformation has been throughout the year, and things only got more stylish and chic as she spent 2025 making royal appearances with her famous family.

As one of the many future queens of Europe, Princess Leonor is living life under a microscope. The young royal — who is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia — has a lot to live up to, and her life will change dramatically whenever she does eventually ascend to the throne. However, until that day comes, she's more than willing to prove just how regal and elegant she can be in any situation, and she proved that time and again with her ability to pull off both powerful suit looks and tropical summer dresses.