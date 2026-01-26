Photos Of Princess Leonor Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025
For Princess Leonor of Spain, 2025 was a big year full of big moments and opportunities to flaunt her fashion sense and show off her style. The regal royal, who is in line to become the first ruling queen of Spain since Isabella II in the 1860s, celebrated her 20th birthday in October 2025, but she spent much of the year on a sailing ship as part of her military service. Even in her formal military gear, it's clear just how stunning her transformation has been throughout the year, and things only got more stylish and chic as she spent 2025 making royal appearances with her famous family.
As one of the many future queens of Europe, Princess Leonor is living life under a microscope. The young royal — who is the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia — has a lot to live up to, and her life will change dramatically whenever she does eventually ascend to the throne. However, until that day comes, she's more than willing to prove just how regal and elegant she can be in any situation, and she proved that time and again with her ability to pull off both powerful suit looks and tropical summer dresses.
Princess Leonor kicks off a lengthy journey with a smile
In January 2025, Princess Leonor wore her sharp military dress whites as she waved to friends and family while leaving port in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. In order to take the throne in the future, Princess Leonor is required to serve in the Spanish military. She was all smiles as she embarked on the six-month sailing journey aboard the vessel Juan Sebastian de Elcano, alongside a slew of fellow midshipmen, for a trip that took the crew on a training cruise to several different countries across Europe.
Princess Leonor sparkles at the Princesa De Girona Foundation Awards
In July 2025, Princess Leonor showed off her glamorous side when she attended the Princesa De Girona Foundation Awards in Barcelona. The stunning Spanish princess was joined by her royal family at the Gran Teatre Del Liceu to present the awards, which were handed out to young men and women recognized for their dedication to arts, science, business, leadership and other fields of study and creative pursuits. Leonor shimmered in a sparkling, professional ensemble that glimmered with class and style.
Princess Leonor vacations in tropical style at the royal family's summer home
Princess Leonor stunned in a flowy, tropical-inspired white and blue summer dress as she spent some time with her grandmother, Queen Sofia. Leonor and her royal parents hosted a special dinner in August 2025 at the Palace of Marivent in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Leonor beamed as she walked arm in arm with her grandmother in the courtyard at the gorgeous palace, which serves as the summer home for the Spanish monarchy.
Princess Leonor shows off her flawless locks
During a day trip to Navarra, Spain, in September 2025, Princess Leonor showed off her stunning hairstyle that looked simply gorgeous. Leonor wore her long, chestnut locks in large, loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders while attending an event honoring the Kingdom of Navarra at the famed Monastery of Leyre. Leonor didn't just stop with picture-perfect hair. She also flaunted her flawless fashion sense in a chic, dark blue pinstripe suit that was downright regal.
Princess Leonor beamed at a special awards ceremony in her honor
On October 23, 2025, just a week before her 20th birthday on October 31, Princess Leonor came out to the Principe Felipe Auditorium in Oviedo, Spain, for the Princess of Asturias Foundation Awards. The future Spanish queen beamed bright as she checked out a concert held before the awards ceremony. Leonor once again showed off how well she can balance glamour and style in a dark blue ensemble, a strikingly beautiful 'do, and a smile that lit up the venue.
Princess Leonor is radiant in red at royal event
In November 2025, Princess Leonor rocked another stylish suit, this one in a vibrant crimson color, while attending an event honoring the 50th anniversary of her grandfather King Juan Carlos I's historic efforts to turn Spain into a democracy. Leonor was joined by her lookalike mom, Queen Letizia, her father, King Felipe VI, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofía, at the historic event, and Leonor looked like a professional model as her soft, elegant hair flowed in the wind as she walked up the stairs of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain.