Princess Leonor Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

When Queen Letizia married into the lavish Spanish royal family in 2004, there were questions about her suitability. As a commoner from a middle class background, she was different from the other European princesses that had previously joined her country's royal fold: She had earned a master's degree, studied abroad, built a successful career as a TV presenter and journalist, and was a divorcee. What's more, she has long been fiercely independent, and for years, she had trouble finding her footing within Spain's royal family. However, even after Letizia transformed into the queen of Spain, she never lost sight of who she is.

As journalist Alberto Lardiés said in El Mundo (via the AP) in 2022, "Letizia has always been talked about since she arrived in the monarchy because she is such an interesting and complex person who eclipses all others, including the King Emeritus Juan Carlos, when he was king." It would seem Letizia's unique background and independence have helped instill a sense of strength and work ethic in the heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor.

Thanks to her mother's influence, Leonor has learned a lot about maintaining a good public image. She knows how to address crowds, choose a dress, and even hold her head high. Although Leonor and Letizia do not always outwardly resemble each other, the crown princess is already her mother's twin in terms of character.