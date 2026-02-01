Gwyneth Paltrow's History Of Forgetting People Had Her Marvel Co-Stars Roasting Her (With Love)
For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems impossible that anyone could forget the many heroes and actors that have appeared in the franchise since it began in 2008. But for Gwyneth Paltrow, who has appeared in seven MCU movies as Pepper Potts, keeping track of coworkers isn't a priority. While introducing Paltrow at The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Women in Entertainment gala, Robert Downey Jr. shared a story about Paltrow not recognizing "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, despite appearing in four movies with him.
This wasn't the first time that Paltrow, who has one of the most successful celebrity side hustles around, has forgotten one of her co-stars. In a 2019 Instagram post, Sebastian Stan joked, "Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film..." To be fair to Paltrow, while she and Stan were both in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," they only appeared in one scene together.
A little harder to explain away is Paltrow not knowing that Samuel L. Jackson is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking to Empire in 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Paltrow was shocked to see Jackson on set while filming Tony Stark's funeral for "Endgame." As with Stan, Paltrow and Jackson have never really shared a scene in the MCU, but in this instance, they've both been a part of the franchise from the start.
Gwyneth Paltrow isn't focused on Marvel or, apparently, her Goop products
While reviewing her career with Vanity Fair in 2025, Gwyneth Paltrow was shocked to learn that she's been in seven Marvel movies. She even recounted not realizing that she appeared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." For her, however, the MCU isn't something to get excited about. Speaking with Elle in 2019, Paltrow admitted that she hadn't seen most of the movies and was more focused on being a mother. But how many Marvel movies she's appeared in and which actors she has worked with aren't the only things Paltrow forgets.
When the actress appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2019 to promote Goop, she had a little trouble describing some of its products. Paltrow started off strong with the martini soap, even explaining the origin of the soap's name, but by the time they reached the amethyst water bottle and camel milk, she wasn't quite sure what the products' benefits were. Paltrow is the founder of the problematic lifestyle and wellness brand, so it is odd to see her confused about what she's selling. Still, Paltrow has had a very full life both on and off camera, so it's only natural for her to forget some things that don't make as much of an impact on her. While Marvel changed Robert Downey Jr.'s life, it's clearly just another gig for the actress.