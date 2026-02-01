Gwyneth Paltrow's History Of Forgetting People Had Her Marvel Co-Stars Roasting Her (With Love)

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems impossible that anyone could forget the many heroes and actors that have appeared in the franchise since it began in 2008. But for Gwyneth Paltrow, who has appeared in seven MCU movies as Pepper Potts, keeping track of coworkers isn't a priority. While introducing Paltrow at The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Women in Entertainment gala, Robert Downey Jr. shared a story about Paltrow not recognizing "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, despite appearing in four movies with him.

This wasn't the first time that Paltrow, who has one of the most successful celebrity side hustles around, has forgotten one of her co-stars. In a 2019 Instagram post, Sebastian Stan joked, "Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film..." To be fair to Paltrow, while she and Stan were both in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," they only appeared in one scene together.

A little harder to explain away is Paltrow not knowing that Samuel L. Jackson is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking to Empire in 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Paltrow was shocked to see Jackson on set while filming Tony Stark's funeral for "Endgame." As with Stan, Paltrow and Jackson have never really shared a scene in the MCU, but in this instance, they've both been a part of the franchise from the start.