Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Has Seriously Transformed & Side-By-Side Pics Prove It

Matthew McConaughey once worried that he'd never find true love, but that was before he met Camila Alves, the woman who would not only transform his life in the whole soulmate department but also change the trajectory of his career. After two decades of courtship, romance, and marriage, beginning all the way back in 2006 at a nightclub, it's safe to assume that the two were the best thing to happen to one another, and the way Alves has transformed over the years has only strengthened that picture of enviable domestic bliss.

Do at least two decades of coupledom prove that McConaughey and Alves have stood the test of time? In a world where celebrity relationships, according to a 2017 US Census analysis, average less than seven years before fizzling out and more than 50% of Hollywood marriages end in divorce (compared to the 23% overall average in the United States), the answer to that should be a resounding yes. Still, 20 years is a long time in anyone's life, and Alves has transformed dramatically since those early years. In fact, the photographic evidence in side-by-side images is staggering.

Monica Schipper & A. Nevader/Getty

Alves is certainly not immune to the passage of time. If anything, she's embraced it beautifully, projecting the kind of polished refinement and grace that only happens when you're secure in yourself and living life on your own terms. She has certainly done that.