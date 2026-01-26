Erika Kirk's Cozy Photo Op With Mike Johnson Spectacularly Backfires

Having experienced a total life transformation, Erika Kirk is now discovering the downside of sudden celebrity. She received an initial outpouring of public love and sympathy after the death of her husband, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, but that sympathy quickly turned to skepticism. Her seemingly endless round of rally speeches and media interviews began to wear thin after a while. Erika's reputation even began to sour among Fox News viewers when she spent the Christmas 2025 season promoting Charlie's final book. Ironically, the former beauty queen is getting the most roasting over her appearances with prominent conservative figures. Most recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson gave Erika a shout-out on Instagram after hosting her at the Capitol on January 24, posting a picture of her with himself and his wife, Kelly. "What an inspiration she has been to so many countless millions of people around the world," he wrote. "Because of her faith and courage, the best days of @turningpointusa are still ahead of us!" The sentiment was well-meant, but it only served to create more backlash against his guest.

Erika's smile and thumbs-up pose, a seeming nod to President Donald Trump's signature gesture, struck critics as being inappropriate for a grieving wife. "Yes, she's the happiest widow I've ever seen," said one commenter. "18 years after my husband died and I'm still not as happy as her." Other followers wondered about the young mother's priorities, especially since Charlie often preached that a woman's greatest fulfillment is having children. "She has been in the public eye MORE since his death than she has been privately grieving or at home caring for her children's hearts and wellbeing," soapboxed a writer. "This is sick. It's not ok."