Erika Kirk's Cozy Photo Op With Mike Johnson Spectacularly Backfires
Having experienced a total life transformation, Erika Kirk is now discovering the downside of sudden celebrity. She received an initial outpouring of public love and sympathy after the death of her husband, Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, but that sympathy quickly turned to skepticism. Her seemingly endless round of rally speeches and media interviews began to wear thin after a while. Erika's reputation even began to sour among Fox News viewers when she spent the Christmas 2025 season promoting Charlie's final book. Ironically, the former beauty queen is getting the most roasting over her appearances with prominent conservative figures. Most recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson gave Erika a shout-out on Instagram after hosting her at the Capitol on January 24, posting a picture of her with himself and his wife, Kelly. "What an inspiration she has been to so many countless millions of people around the world," he wrote. "Because of her faith and courage, the best days of @turningpointusa are still ahead of us!" The sentiment was well-meant, but it only served to create more backlash against his guest.
Erika's smile and thumbs-up pose, a seeming nod to President Donald Trump's signature gesture, struck critics as being inappropriate for a grieving wife. "Yes, she's the happiest widow I've ever seen," said one commenter. "18 years after my husband died and I'm still not as happy as her." Other followers wondered about the young mother's priorities, especially since Charlie often preached that a woman's greatest fulfillment is having children. "She has been in the public eye MORE since his death than she has been privately grieving or at home caring for her children's hearts and wellbeing," soapboxed a writer. "This is sick. It's not ok."
Erika isn't backing down from her choices
In trying to bolster Erika Kirk's rep, Speaker Mike Johnson didn't do her any favors. By saying that Turning Point USA would have its "best days" with her as the new CEO, he seemed to dismiss Charlie Kirk's substantial success in bringing young conservatives together. "Somehow without Charlie I doubt Turning Points['] best days are in front of them," lamented a commenter. "He was a once in a lifetime individual." Erika's ongoing feud with Candace Owens, who has criticized both her and her leadership, hasn't helped matters among Charlie's supporters. Some hard-liners even objected to having a woman heading up a Christian faith-based organization. It was a cringe moment that rivaled Erika's cozy hug with JD Vance, which started messy rumors about her close friendship with the vice president.
Some might wonder why she chose this path at all. Erika Kirk leads quite a lavish life between her real estate holdings, her podcast, and her clothing line, so she isn't desperate for a steady paycheck. If she had stepped out of the spotlight and focused on being home with her young daughter and son, no one would have faulted her. Yet Erika seems bent on continuing to be a spokesperson for her late husband's messaging, even if it means getting blasted every time she smiles on camera or wears a glittery outfit more befitting to a pageant stage than an auditorium of high schoolers. As she told the audience at a December Turning Point rally (via Instagram): "I'm the exact same way as [Charlie]. If you are trying to put up fight or flight mode, we're always fight mode. We don't retreat."