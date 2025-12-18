MAGA Insiders Reveal Details About Erika Kirk & Candace Owens' 'High Stakes' Meeting

Since the untimely passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has found herself at (or forced herself into) the chaotic center of attention in the MAGA world. Now that Erika is running Turning Point USA, the company Charlie founded, a previous employee has been making Erika's public life a bit difficult. Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has taken to live-streaming some rather spicy ideas regarding Charlie's death. Things escalated to the point that Erika had to publicly plead for Owens to stop, though that initially did little to temper the storm. So it came as a bit of a shock when, on December 14, the two women sat down for a closed-door meeting of the minds. However, it appears that little has been resolved, according to some insiders, and their fans are mad.

Both Owens and Erika took to social media to extol the virtues of their sit-down. Erika wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Had a very productive conversation with [Owens]. More to come from both of us." Meanwhile, Owens wrote on X, "Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did." While the "Candace" host rambled on about being "able to share intel and clarify intent," some of Charlie's closest supporters had their own concerns.

"You cannot make peace with this woman," one source told The Daily Mail before indicating that it's more than likely that Owens will spin the meeting into something self-serving. Another source admitted the meeting was "high stakes," but was ultimately necessary, saying, "We had to let this play out." However, it doesn't seem as if fans of either Owens or Erika are trusting the process.