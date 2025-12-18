MAGA Insiders Reveal Details About Erika Kirk & Candace Owens' 'High Stakes' Meeting
Since the untimely passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has found herself at (or forced herself into) the chaotic center of attention in the MAGA world. Now that Erika is running Turning Point USA, the company Charlie founded, a previous employee has been making Erika's public life a bit difficult. Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has taken to live-streaming some rather spicy ideas regarding Charlie's death. Things escalated to the point that Erika had to publicly plead for Owens to stop, though that initially did little to temper the storm. So it came as a bit of a shock when, on December 14, the two women sat down for a closed-door meeting of the minds. However, it appears that little has been resolved, according to some insiders, and their fans are mad.
Both Owens and Erika took to social media to extol the virtues of their sit-down. Erika wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Had a very productive conversation with [Owens]. More to come from both of us." Meanwhile, Owens wrote on X, "Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did." While the "Candace" host rambled on about being "able to share intel and clarify intent," some of Charlie's closest supporters had their own concerns.
"You cannot make peace with this woman," one source told The Daily Mail before indicating that it's more than likely that Owens will spin the meeting into something self-serving. Another source admitted the meeting was "high stakes," but was ultimately necessary, saying, "We had to let this play out." However, it doesn't seem as if fans of either Owens or Erika are trusting the process.
Suspicions swirl around Candace Owens and Erika Kirk
In response to Candace Owens, one follower on X echoed many viewers' thoughts when they asked why the conversation wasn't filmed or made public, pointing to her fan base's desire for transparency. "I think many of us wondered if this was used as a tactic to keep you off air during their 'rebuttal,'" they added on X, wondering if the meeting essentially allowed Erika Kirk's team more time to control the narrative.
While fans of either side have their differing opinions, it seems that some were in agreement that what transpired should be made public. As one person wrote on X, "The meeting should be recorded. This way if Candace tries to 'mischaracterize' anything there's a record to prove she's wrong." However, there were also those who took issue with Erika's initial response (or lack thereof), and how she seemed to turn the whole thing into an advertisement.
Though there are many strange rumors following Erika around after the passing of Charlie Kirk, it seems she's tried to keep everything business as usual. In her post after chatting with Owens, Erika mentioned, "Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work." AmericaFest is a huge Turning Point USA event that includes strategy, politicians, and musical performances. Some people actually saw the meeting as a way to promote the event, with one person joking that now the two women had made progress that perhaps Owens would be "headlining...and this was all just the best viral marketing we've ever seen." While that's most likely not happening, it does seem that fans and foes of both Owens and Erika are hungry for a more detailed public response.