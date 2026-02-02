We Finally Know What Happened To Ruth Madoff

The following article contains mentions of mental health and suicide.

For better or worse, Ruth Madoff is living proof of that statement. Her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Madoff, was once the chairman of the NASDAQ (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) stock market. He became infamous for operating history's largest Ponzi scheme, starting as early as the 1980s. The amount of money his investors lost is estimated to be upward of $65 billion. Bernie's crimes only caught up with him during the 2008 financial crash, when many investors called for a return of their invested funds — which he was unable to comply with because he had no new investors.

While most eyes were on Bernie during the fiasco, onlookers wondered if Ruth had any serious involvement in the whole sordid affair. Ruth helped maintain some of her husband's critical accounts from the beginning of the Ponzi scheme up until 2008, but she and her husband claimed she was unaware of any wrongdoing. While Bernie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 150 years in prison in June 2009, Ruth was never charged of any crime, much less convicted, which raises an interesting question: Where is Ruth Madoff now?