Landman Star Michelle Randolph's Dating History, Revealed

Michelle Randolph has quickly become a familiar face in Hollywood since her acting career kicked off in 2017. Randolph made her movie debut with a supporting role in 2017's "House of the Witch," but was quickly headlining her own film the next year with "A Snow White Christmas." Just a few years later, Randolph found herself working alongside film icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923."

Sheridan clearly took a liking to Randolph and her portrayal of Elizabeth Strafford, quickly casting her as Ainsley Norris, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's character, in the Paramount+ series "Landman." On top of all that, she was also cast in "Scream 7," cementing her place in horror movie history.

Unlike her sister, Cassie Randolph, who won Season 23 of "The Bachelor," Randolph isn't as open about her love life. The actor prefers to let her work do the talking, but considering the amount of fame she has achieved, Randolph's dating history has nonetheless been well-documented.