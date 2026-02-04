Landman Star Michelle Randolph's Dating History, Revealed
Michelle Randolph has quickly become a familiar face in Hollywood since her acting career kicked off in 2017. Randolph made her movie debut with a supporting role in 2017's "House of the Witch," but was quickly headlining her own film the next year with "A Snow White Christmas." Just a few years later, Randolph found herself working alongside film icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923."
Sheridan clearly took a liking to Randolph and her portrayal of Elizabeth Strafford, quickly casting her as Ainsley Norris, the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's character, in the Paramount+ series "Landman." On top of all that, she was also cast in "Scream 7," cementing her place in horror movie history.
Unlike her sister, Cassie Randolph, who won Season 23 of "The Bachelor," Randolph isn't as open about her love life. The actor prefers to let her work do the talking, but considering the amount of fame she has achieved, Randolph's dating history has nonetheless been well-documented.
Michelle Randolph dated Gregg Sulkin for five years
Michelle Randolph's first public relationship was with Gregg Sulkin. The couple went Instagram official in December 2018 with a now-deleted post on Sulkin's page, but the moment was immortalized by Us Weekly. While Randolph and the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star were seen together at a number of events, they tended to keep their relationship private, though fans were able to get hints about the couple through their social media posts (though these glimpses into their shared lives have mostly been erased).
The couple dated as Randolph's career took off while she earned a degree in film and media studies at Arizona State University. Sulkin and Randolph quietly split up in 2023 after being together for at least 5 years. While it's unclear exactly when the separation took place, it seems like it happened before Randolph graduated with honors in May 2023. Sulkin is not mentioned or seen in Randolph's Instagram post celebrating her graduation in May 2023, and he isn't in any of the photos Cassie Randolph posted from that weekend.
Michelle Randolph may have dated KJ Apa for a moment
While it was never confirmed, rumors of a romance between Michelle Randolph and KJ Apa began to swirl while Season 2 of "Landman" was being filmed. An Instagram Story posted by Deuxmoi in August 2025 suggested that the two had begun a discreet fling. Deuxmoi went on to report that Randolph and Apa were spotted together at LAX waiting for a flight to Texas, and that the two were seen at a restaurant in a café in Fort Worth holding hands. If Randolph was seeing the "Riverdale" star, it didn't last long, and they were so discreet that there doesn't appear to be a photo of them together.
Apa isn't new to relationship rumors. Around the same time these claims about Randolph emerged, Apa was also rumored to be seeing his "The Map That Leads to You" co-star Madelyn Cline. The rumor grew out of a Cosmopolitan interview the actors did to promote their film, with Apa saying that he "fell in love with Madelyn on this movie in many ways." Cline followed up by saying, "I highly recommend the friends-to-lovers pipeline." Beyond some flirtatious talk, though, there's no actual evidence that the two are together.
Michelle Randolph began a discreet relationship with Glen Powell
Michelle Randolph and Running Man star Glen Powell were first spotted together at a dance hall in Austin, Texas, in November 2025, and the TikTok video of the event quickly spread across the internet. A source who was apparently at the dance hall spoke to People, saying that the duo looked cute and happy together and that Powell danced with both Randolph and his mom that night. While Glen Powell moved out of Hollywood and back to Texas in 2024, there's no solid reason for Randolph to have been there other than to see him.
Early in December 2025, Us Weekly quoted a source who said that the two, who met through Powell's sister Leslie, were "casually seeing" each other and that they had been able to keep the relationship quiet for almost two months. Later that month, the pair attended a party together, looking like a cozy couple as they celebrated Brad Pitt's movie "F1."
Their relationship has only gotten more intimate over time, with Randolph and Powell taking a trip to Miami together just after Christmas and staying in the same hotel. Randolph was asked about the relationship during an interview with InStyle, but wasn't interested in sharing about her private life, saying, "I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate."