Why Landman's Michelle Randolph Looks So Familiar

Blonde, beautiful, and baring a lot of skin, Michelle Randolph stole the screen from the moment she first appeared in "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's latest series, "Landman." Almost overnight, viewers wanted to know more about the actor playing Ainsley Norris, the feisty 17-year-old daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's character Tommy Norris and his ex-wife Angela, who is played by "Legally Blonde" star Ali Larter. And who could blame them? Randolph made quite an impression in the first episode with that now famous scene where she unabashedly explains to her father the sexual "rules" she and her boyfriend follow. While the controversial scene might have made some viewers squirm due to her character's young age, it put Randolph on the collective radar and helped the show become yet another Sheridan hit.

Advertisement

"Landman" might be the project that catapults Randolph into celebrity status, but the Texas-based series isn't her first rodeo. The reason that the former model-turned-actor looks so familiar is because she cut her teeth on several small movie roles prior to striking oil with Sheridan. While watching her in action, it's hard to believe that, at one point, the California native wasn't certain that acting was her calling. As a teen, she had a love for sports, not the stage. "I did drama classes here and there, but I was really shy and had terrible stage fright," she told Grazia. "I never considered that I could make a career out of it." However, once she landed her first role, Randolph had a change of heart, and "Landman" viewers everywhere are glad she did.

Advertisement