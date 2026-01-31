Before & After Pics Of Blake Lively Suggest The Plastic Surgery Rumors Are True

Whenever you look at Blake Lively, it's impossible not to have the impression that her face looks pretty much the same as it did on her "Gossip Girl" and "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" days. When you consider that roughly two decades have passed, though, you can't help but wonder what Lively might have done to keep her look the way it is. Are the plastic surgery rumors true?

Upon a closer look at Lively's side-by-side pictures, you can see that there does appear to be a transformation. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it stems from, and you might even consider that the subtle changes in her face are just a natural body modification that comes with aging. That seems to be unlikely, though. While people can still maintain a youthful appearance without having any work done, Hollywood and Mar-a-Lago are two places where faces rarely remain untouched.

Everett Collection/Shutterstock & undefined & Raymond Hall/Getty

The photo on the right, taken in 2025, shows that Lively — who is gearing up to her 40s — looks completely wrinkle-free. When you compare it to the photo on the left, taken in 2008, you can see that the actor has a more mature look. Lively, who isn't big on interviews, hasn't spoken about plastic surgery publicly, but a double board-certfied plastic surgeon took to Instagram to speculate about the possible procedures that the actor might have gone through over the years.