Before & After Pics Of Blake Lively Suggest The Plastic Surgery Rumors Are True
Whenever you look at Blake Lively, it's impossible not to have the impression that her face looks pretty much the same as it did on her "Gossip Girl" and "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" days. When you consider that roughly two decades have passed, though, you can't help but wonder what Lively might have done to keep her look the way it is. Are the plastic surgery rumors true?
Upon a closer look at Lively's side-by-side pictures, you can see that there does appear to be a transformation. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it stems from, and you might even consider that the subtle changes in her face are just a natural body modification that comes with aging. That seems to be unlikely, though. While people can still maintain a youthful appearance without having any work done, Hollywood and Mar-a-Lago are two places where faces rarely remain untouched.
The photo on the right, taken in 2025, shows that Lively — who is gearing up to her 40s — looks completely wrinkle-free. When you compare it to the photo on the left, taken in 2008, you can see that the actor has a more mature look. Lively, who isn't big on interviews, hasn't spoken about plastic surgery publicly, but a double board-certfied plastic surgeon took to Instagram to speculate about the possible procedures that the actor might have gone through over the years.
A specialist weighs in on Blake Lively's possible plastic surgeries
Dr. Shim Ching shared with his 1.5 million followers that Blake Lively has probably stuck with the kind of plastic surgery that is understated in order to look natural and avoid making drastic changes to her face. Even though the changes are discreet, Dr. Ching argues that she does look pretty different. He stated: "I think that she's had some natural plastic surgery done that enhances her features, makes her look better, but it doesn't make her look like she's been operated on."
The plastic surgeon pointed out that subtle changes on Lively's nose and around the eyes might be indications that she went through a rhinoplasty in order to raise the tip of her nose and narrow the bridge. Dr. Ching also points out that Lively's eyes look more open and her eyebrows look more arched — which, according to him, might be signs of a brow lift and an upper eyelid lift. Lively was probably strategic in her decision, making small changes over the years so that the whole world wouldn't notice any modifications. That's why it feels surprising to see present-day images and ones from years ago side by side.
Another specialist spoke to Glam and reinforced the rhinoplasty speculation, but he also added that Lively might have worked on her upper lip. Dr. Samuel Golpanian stated: "She may have had some filler into the upper lip as well to plump it up ... her upper lip definitely looks more voluptuous, and she also has more prominent cheekbones."