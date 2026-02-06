Quirky Details About Sen. Mark Kelly's Wedding To Gabrielle Giffords

The relationship between Senator Mark Kelly and his wife, Gabby Giffords, has never been by the numbers. The two met in China at an event organized by the the National Committee in 2003 and became friends. However, Giffords, who was an Arizona state senator at the time, was in a relationship, and Kelly was married. Over the next year, Kelly would get divorced and they would each date various people, and Giffords would even give the astronaut dating advice. Finally, with both of them single, Giffords asked Kelly out, but it wasn't a normal date: She invited him to join her on a prison tour. Their love grew from there, with Kelly joining Giffords on the campaign trail as she ran a successful campaign to be elected to the U.S. Congress, and Giffords was there to watch Kelly launch the Discovery shuttle in 2006.

Matching their unconventional courtship, the wedding of Giffords and Kelly was nothing short of quirky. The couple married on November 10, 2007 at Agua Linda, an organic produce farm in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords, a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees at the time, had just returned from Iraq, and Kelly took time off from training for a shuttle mission. The ceremony was eco-friendly, with forks and plates made of biodegradable sugar cane. Everything else was reusable, and that included Giffords' dress, a Vera Wang that she borrowed from a friend. The ceremony was overseen by a rabbi, with a mariachi band performing, making for a memorable night.