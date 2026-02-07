Why Bella Morrell From Landman Looks So Familiar

Since its debut in late 2024, "Landman" continues building a massive audience. With two seasons completed, the show's now on track for a third. Part of the show's appeal likely stems from its cast, which is made up a ton of familiar faces. Stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm have been on since the beginning, while others, like Sam Elliot, joined later. Another newer arrival was Andy Garcia. After appearing in the season 1 finale, Garcia's character, Danny "Gallino" Morrell, became a pivotal part of season 2. To portray his wife, Bella Morrell, the production team turned to another recognizable actor: Stefania Spampinato.

Even if Spampinato's name doesn't ring a bell, her face is likely familiar, since she was Dr. Carina DeLuca on the final seven seasons of "Grey's Anatomy." Spampinato's breakout role came as an unexpected surprise. Initially, she was vying for a guest appearance that required knowledge of Italian.

Born in Italy, Spampinato had that skill set, and she was fortunate that the job morphed into a recurring role. The experience on the long running medical drama catapulted Spampinato's acting career, making her famous like the rest of "Grey's Anatomy" cast. Dr. DeLuca was clearly a beloved character, and Spampinato also reprised the role starting in season 3 of "Station 19," just before she appeared on "Landman."